Springfield, MO

Springfield Public Schools' No. 2 official plans to retire this summer

By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader
 5 days ago
A calm and steady presence, John Mulford will retire as deputy superintendent of operations from Springfield Public Schools on June 30.

The district announced the retirement Friday.

Mulford, who worked for many years in West Plains, was hired by Superintendent Grenita Lathan in summer 2021. They started in Springfield at the same time.

“Dr. Mulford has been a tremendous asset to Springfield Public Schools and to our community,” said Lathan, in a news release. “I was pleased to have an opportunity to select John as the deputy superintendent of operations and we arrived in Springfield at the same time. I have appreciated his steadfast support, professionalism, and genuine kindness. We wish him the very best as he looks ahead to a well-deserved retirement and new adventures.”

The search for his replacement is expected to start in early 2023.

Mulford, like predecessor Carol Embree, spends more time presenting to the school board in meetings than any other top official.

He has been the point person, making presentations and answer questions, about a range of district priorities, including creation of the annual budget, the ongoing challenge of hiring and keeping enough bus drivers, and a significant overhaul of the human resources department.

The West Plains native was also instrumental in the creation of a new strategic plan.

Along with Travis Shaw, executive director of operations, Mulford served as a resource to the Community Task Force on Facilities. They attended meetings, providing information, answered questions and set up tours.

The board, acting on the recommendation of the task force, will ask voters to approve a $220 million bond issue in April. If approved, Pipkin and Reed will be rebuilt, Pershing will be renovated, storm shelters will be constructed at six elementary schools, and safety upgrades will occur all over the district.

Mulford oversees financial and business services, transportation, human resources, facilities and construction, and the custodial and food services.

“Being an educator is all I’ve known and I will truly miss the students and colleagues who make this such awonderful profession,” said Mulford, in the release. “As I retire from public education in Missouri, I will draw on the friendships and lessons I’ve learned."

Mulford added: "Undoubtedly, my next chapter will include serving, as that is what brings me joy. I am privileged to have had the opportunity to be part of the SPS team. The right people are in place to move the district forward and the future is bright.”

Mulford moved to Springfield after three years as superintendent of the 3,000-student Meramec Valley district near St. Louis.

Mulford started his career as a math teacher in West Plains. He also coached baseball, football and track. He later served as a middle school assistant principal, high school principal and assistant superintendent.

He spent five years as the superintendent in West Plains.

His wife, Heather, has worked as library media specialist and their children are grown.

Mulford completed his undergraduate studies in elementary education at Missouri State University, a master’s degree in secondary administration from William Woods University, and a doctorate in administration and educational leadership from St. Louis University.

Claudette Riley covers education for the News-Leader. Email tips and story ideas to criley@news-leader.com.

Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

