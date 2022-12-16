ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Kalamazoo residents to have opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are expected to be given the opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging in a more sustainable way on Dec. 31, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Expanded polystyrene foam, also known as EPS, collection is to be dropped off at Mayors’ Riverfront Park from...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Plainwell Department of Public Safety host 10th annual 'Shop with a Hero'

PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety hosted their 10th annual Shop with a Hero event at Meijer in Plainwell. Around 120 local middle schoolers were paired with officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel from the area, according to the department. The local heroes helped the children pick...
PLAINWELL, MI
Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?

A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Velvelettes singer Bertha McNeal dies at 82

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bertha Barbee McNeal died Thursday at the age of 82, according to an online obituary. She co-founded the Velvelettes, a Motown all-female group in the 1960s who were known for songs like the 1964 hit "Needle in a Haystack" and "(He Was) Really Saying Something." Music:...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Public Safety encourages drivers to prepare emergency road kits

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Emergency responders are begging people to stay off the roads for your safety and theirs, as much of West Michigan braces for double digit inches of snow. If you have holiday traveling to do, Brandi Janes, Kalamazoo's Emergency Manager, said people should do all of their traveling before mid-day Thursday. She also emphasized no one leave their home without an emergency kit that can be accessed from inside your car.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
KALAMAZOO, MI

