Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Incoming blizzard prompts warming centers to open over holiday weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With a snowstorm that's anticipated to drop inches upon inches of snow across West Michigan, warming centers are opening their doors for those who need a place to keep warm. Winter Storm 2022: "We'll be ready to go out," West Michigan plow drivers on speed dial...
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Kalamazoo residents to have opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are expected to be given the opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging in a more sustainable way on Dec. 31, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Expanded polystyrene foam, also known as EPS, collection is to be dropped off at Mayors’ Riverfront Park from...
City of Grand Rapids releases options for live-cut Christmas tree disposal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Options for disposing of live-cut Christmas trees in Grand Rapids were released Tuesday. Residents can either drop off trees at free local sites, or put them out on the curb for a fee-based pickup program, according to city officials. Both options are environmentally friendly, with...
Bronson Healthcare announces 2022 top baby names for Kalamazoo, Battle Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Did your baby's name make the list?. Bronson Healthcare announced the top 2022 baby names for babies born at its Kalamazoo and Battle Creek hospitals Thursday. For 2022, more than 4,500 babies were born at Bronson Birthplace, which has two locations, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, according...
Crossroads Mall apparel store hosts a donation drive to help families in need
PORTAGE, Mich. — Giving back to the community has to be a good feeling, especially around the holiday season. That isn't the only reason for three men in West Michigan, as they raise money, toys, and food for a donation drive at the Crossroads Mall in Portage. More donations:...
Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
Long lines and empty shelves in Kalamazoo County stores ahead of winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Shoppers are flocking to stores across Kalamazoo County Wednesday, stocking up ahead of a highly anticipated winter storm. What's the forecast? Visit News Channel 3's weather page for the latest. Grocery and big box stores across the county had full parking lots and empty shelves. Items...
Local Kalamazoo business to match donations given to Salvation Army of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's the season of giving and on Tuesday if you donate $20 to the Salvation Army of Kalamazoo, a local business is expected to match it. The business, Promotion Concepts, said they will match all $20 donations, up to $3000. Those who wish to donate can...
Plainwell Department of Public Safety host 10th annual 'Shop with a Hero'
PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety hosted their 10th annual Shop with a Hero event at Meijer in Plainwell. Around 120 local middle schoolers were paired with officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel from the area, according to the department. The local heroes helped the children pick...
Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?
A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
Bronson Children's Hospital collects donations of gifts, toys for patients
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Children's Hospital invited the community to help spread the holiday cheer to its patients. Fundraising: Bronson Children's Hospital to host run, raises over $190,000 in patient services. On Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the hospital is hosting a fundraiser at Breakfast at Tiffany's...
Velvelettes singer Bertha McNeal dies at 82
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bertha Barbee McNeal died Thursday at the age of 82, according to an online obituary. She co-founded the Velvelettes, a Motown all-female group in the 1960s who were known for songs like the 1964 hit "Needle in a Haystack" and "(He Was) Really Saying Something." Music:...
Kalamazoo Public Safety encourages drivers to prepare emergency road kits
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Emergency responders are begging people to stay off the roads for your safety and theirs, as much of West Michigan braces for double digit inches of snow. If you have holiday traveling to do, Brandi Janes, Kalamazoo's Emergency Manager, said people should do all of their traveling before mid-day Thursday. She also emphasized no one leave their home without an emergency kit that can be accessed from inside your car.
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
Power restored to 1K in Grand Rapids after crash
Over one thousand residents in Grand Rapids are said to be without power following a car accident early this morning.
Detroit animal shelter euthanizes for space, not W. Michigan
Shelters in Michigan and across the country are struggling with what one clinic director called an "unprecedented capacity crisis."
"We'll be ready to go out," West Michigan plow drivers on speed dial ahead of winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan public works departments and county road commissions are managing their plow drivers and preparing for a days-long winter storm event. Allegan, Barry and Kalamazoo County Road Commissions said their plow driver crews are prepared to work all weekend. Ahead of the Winter Storm: Airports...
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
