A court in Paris sentenced Apple to a million fine, given the new condition that developers can access the app store’s services

But the major changes will have to come. Of all things Apple can do so through the app store. The company in Cupertino has been criticised for its high-quality service, and the antitrust authorities of a number of countries express disappointment with the established practice. According to Reuters, the French law changed a verdict last week in which it found out that Apple must pay a monetary penalty for his existing restricted access to his software ecosystem.
Aroged: If not, demand will leave the new iPhone sat idle in 2023, so Apple could abandon the release of the new generation of phone devices in 2023

Most importantly, until 2024. According to 9to5Mac citing prominent industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a poor demand for mid-range and entry-level smartphones could leave Apple unable to roll out the new iPhone SE model in 2023. It’s a year later or in the near future it is not expected to be released. The iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 14 Plus, and the third generation iPhone SE aren’t selling very well now.
Save $40 on this powerful robot, with a battery powered keyboard

What matters to gaming is the fact that switching to a mechanical keyboard is a very big difference. I have changed the mind for a year. I won’t look back. From the pleasant click-clack sound of the keys to the colourful RGB lighting, it is very enjoyable, especially if you’re playing the game or writing. If you want a mechanical keyboard, then you’re all right. Best Buys currently sells the VR-powered mechanical gaming keyboard for a 59-yellow price. The keyboard has a lot of things to offer.
Xiaomi will lay off thousands of employees in 2022

A Xiaomi is currently the world’s third largest smartphone manufacturer, and several popular mobile devices have a great price for their quality. In September, the Chinese giant employed around 35 300 employees, but is expected to close the relationship of the two employees with 10%. The technology sector is...
Do you know if Nvidia, AMD or Intel chose to buy PC Gaming?

The Il PC market has been growing for many years, at least compared to the one related to video games. Nevertheless, it seems to have stopped recently. Of course, someone, and especially Nvidia and AMD, trying to kill him, apparently intentionally. As for the new hardware sales for video games, the situation is some of a problem, as most of the game’s fans need to work hard to build themselves up.
For Christmas, this 500 GB SSD is offered with this Nvidia 3060 Ti

The end of the year celebrations often give you the perfect opportunity to upgrade your player config. The economy proved this Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti card at a cheap price and with the free 500GB NVMe SSD. If you’re one of those who wait for the end of year celebration...
Elden Ring down to 35 on PS5 in Christmas sale

Elden Ring rise Tarnished, and profit from discounts (pic: Bandai Namco) The world’s greatest player, Elden Ring, is finally cheaper and more expensive for a two-week PlayStation sale, along with thousands of others. After Christmas, Sony has launched a winter sale on its PlayStation Store. As part of what...
PS5 Pro in 2023 hints Sony PS5 Slim still rumoured to be used

How much new hardware is Sony planning on coming year? (pic: Sony) Sony has refused to deny the claims that the new model is a PS5 console but it seems like it was an iPod Touch that snagged a PS5 Pro. The news circulating about a new model of the...
The new initiative is after USB-C standardization in smartphones and requires removable and more environmentally friendly batteries, made of recycled materials

The EU is working hard to change the smartphone landscape. With this in October, the European Parliament took a final decision on the adoption of USB-C as a single charging standard for a wide range of devices, including iPhone and AirPods. In addition, a new law is in effect for mobile devices manufacturers to make their batteries stronger and more recyclable.
The Xbox Game Pass is a failure, the PS5 Pro cost and dual-sensor battery life

The Wednesday books page has an overwhelmingly positive response to High On Life’s success, with the issuance of 35 years of Phantasy Star. Please note that we have already finished preparing our content for Christmas and New Year, which will include several Readers and Specials. Should you have any idea for your paper, or any gaming related subject you want, now would be good time to submit it at the below email address.
Avatar 2: In the first half of last five years, the total is 500 million USD

No. 12/21/2022 at 12:21 by Claus Ludewig Avatar: The Way of Waters global box office sales have now exceeded $500 million. The second part of Avatar is being broadcast in the cinema from 14.12. There was a record start for Avatar 2: The Way of Water. In the USA, James Cameron’s new film achieved a maximum of around 130 million dollars on the release weekend and therefore fell short of the predicted of at least 150 million dollars. Now there is a reason for Disney’s celebration, given that the new avatar has now broke 500 million dollars, internationally. Yesterday the mark of 500 million dollars was surpassed.
The PS5 has been designed with PS VR2 in mind

The PS VR2 launch is fast-approaching. The new headset will go on sale at 22:23. In contrast to the first attempt at VR, PlayStation will feel a little more like an ace – or a kin to a crow in the second half of the game and less like an add-on.

