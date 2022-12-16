ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Brockton teenager shot on River Street, left with 'serious' injuries

By Namu Sampath, The Enterprise
 5 days ago

BROCKTON – A teenager was injured following a shooting on River Street on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Shortly after noon, police responded to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of River Street, said police Detective Lt. Paul Bonanca.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old suffering from a "serious gunshot wound," Bonanca said. The victim was transported to an area hospital. The teenager's condition wasn't immediately known on Friday, but the Plymouth County district attorney's office confirmed the incident wasn't a fatal shooting.

Due to the victim being a minor, Bonanca said police were unable to provide more details regarding the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are investigating the shooting, but have not yet arrested any suspects.

Staff writer Namu Sampath can be reached at nsampath@enterprisenews.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @namusampath. Thank you, subscribers. You make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton teenager shot on River Street, left with 'serious' injuries

talia Smith
4d ago

well it isn't news at all its brockton wtf do anyone expect my thoughts,prayers goes out to victims family though but this aint no news its const.happening in the town

