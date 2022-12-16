That the arm in the picture above obscures the player’s face makes him somewhat anonymous. That he’s wearing an Oakland A’s jersey further exacerbates his anonymity. As the Cincinnati Reds continue their quest to be a Major League Baseball team refusing to even attempt to win Major League Baseball games, free agents galore have come flying off the board at record rates. A billion bucks worth of shortstops have signed elsewhere while the Reds - who had the second worst fWAR production among all MLB teams in 2022 and traded away Kyle Farmer, their best performer at the position - have done nothing there but add Kevin Newman.

