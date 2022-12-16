Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend celebrates Bengals’ win over Bucs: ‘Winner winners’
The WAGs of Bengals players had a blast during Cincinnati’s road win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, took to her Instagram story to share a smiling selfie at the game with Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson’s wife, Morgan. The couple tied the knot in July. “Winner winners,” Holzmacher wrote over the photo, which was initially shared by Wilson. The Bengals WAGs are often seen together supporting their respective partners at games. Last week, Holzmacher and Wilson posed for a video together while in Cleveland, where the Bengals defeated the Browns, 23-10. The pair recreated the clip in a...
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
WKRC
Another Bengals starter out? Hubbard reportedly to miss 'a few weeks' with calf injury
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals are reportedly going to be without defensive end Sam Hubbard for a few weeks due to the calf injury suffered in Sunday's win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero the hope is that Hubbard returns for the playoffs. Bengals head coach...
Josh Allen Status Revealed: Bills at Bears Injury Report
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was listed on Tuesday’s report due to his right elbow, while center Mitch Morse was expectedly absent.
WKRC
Bengals part of feat not achieved in NFL's 103-year history
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. “Not one of my favorites,” Burrow said when asked how he felt about Cincinnati’s 34-23 victory over Tampa Bay...
atozsports.com
How Bengals QB Joe Burrow made a popular NFL personality look like a complete fool
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow made a popular NFL personality look like a complete fool this past weekend. During the Bengals’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Burrow suffered an injury to his pinkie finger (on his throwing hand) that required medical attention on the sideline. CBS broadcaster Tony...
WKRC
Bengals can clinch playoff berth before next game and No. 1 seed still in play
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals can clinch a playoff berth before they even play their next game on Saturday at New England, but the big prize -- the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC -- is still very much in play. The Bengals (10-4) can clinch a berth if...
Todd Bowles Expects Veteran Buccaneers Offensive Lineman to Return
Bucs' head coach, Todd Bowles, spoke on his veteran's offensive lineman availability for the upcoming game vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
Red Reporter
Power Rankings - Free agents who just feel like they’ll end up Cincinnati Reds
That the arm in the picture above obscures the player’s face makes him somewhat anonymous. That he’s wearing an Oakland A’s jersey further exacerbates his anonymity. As the Cincinnati Reds continue their quest to be a Major League Baseball team refusing to even attempt to win Major League Baseball games, free agents galore have come flying off the board at record rates. A billion bucks worth of shortstops have signed elsewhere while the Reds - who had the second worst fWAR production among all MLB teams in 2022 and traded away Kyle Farmer, their best performer at the position - have done nothing there but add Kevin Newman.
