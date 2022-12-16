Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

Today is a monumental anniversary for Randy Travis: It was on this date 36 years ago (Dec. 20, 1986) that he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Travis' induction into the Opry came only six months after the release of Storms of Life, his first album on Warner Bros. That record spawned four No. 1 hits, including "Diggin' Up Bones," which reached No. 1 only a few weeks before the North Carolina native became a member of the revered organization.

1 DAY AGO