ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

By Carena Liptak
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Quick Country 96.5

George Strait Has a New Album in the Works

Country fans may not have to wait much longer to hear new music from George Strait. In an extensive recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old country legend revealed that he's in the process of creating another album. "I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,"...
Quick Country 96.5

Brett Young Adds R&B Flair to ‘Silver Bells’ [Listen]

Brett Young adds flair to the holiday season with his rendition of "Silver Bells." The country crooner is contributing his distinct style to one of his favorite Christmas songs, spicing it up with an R&B flavor. Young is suave and subdued as he adds his own vibe to the Christmas...
Quick Country 96.5

36 Years Ago: Randy Travis Joins the Grand Ole Opry

Today is a monumental anniversary for Randy Travis: It was on this date 36 years ago (Dec. 20, 1986) that he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Travis' induction into the Opry came only six months after the release of Storms of Life, his first album on Warner Bros. That record spawned four No. 1 hits, including "Diggin' Up Bones," which reached No. 1 only a few weeks before the North Carolina native became a member of the revered organization.
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy