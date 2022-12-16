Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

Read full article on original website
It Doesn’t Take Much to Please Brantley Gilbert’s Kids on Christmas
Brantley Gilbert is looking to stick to a tried-and-true strategy when it comes to his kids on Christmas: Keep it simple. Over the years, the star says his children have not been interested in the price tag of their toys. Instead, they gravitate toward things that hold their attention. "My...
Little Big Town Tap Charles Esten for Heartwarming ‘Rich Man’ Video [Watch]
Little Big Town called on on Nashville and Outer Banks star Charles Esten to play the protagonist in their new "Rich Man" music video. “Rich Man” is about counting one’s blessings, lifting up good ethics, not fixating on financial wealth and cherishing the memories made with family and loved ones.
George Strait Has a New Album in the Works
Country fans may not have to wait much longer to hear new music from George Strait. In an extensive recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old country legend revealed that he's in the process of creating another album. "I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,"...
42 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Makes Her Movie Debut in ‘9 to 5′
Forty-two years ago today, on Dec. 19, 1980, Dolly Parton made her big-screen debut, appearing in the movie 9 to 5. A comedy based on three working women, the film also starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman. 9 to 5 was a major box office hit. Parton played...
Shania Twain Reflects on Divorce and Finding ‘Undeniable Love': ‘I Found Peace a Long Time Ago’
As Shania Twain enters into a new chapter in her career, which will include the release of her new album Queen of Me and a major tour, she's looking back on the heartbreak and betrayal she's endured in the past. In a new cover story with People, Twain revisited her divorce from her former producer and husband of 14 years, Robert "Mutt" Lange.
Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Drop in at ‘The Voice’ Alum Jay Allen’s Oklahoma Ole Red Show [Pictures]
The stars aligned for The Voice alum and country artist Jay Allen on Saturday night (Dec. 17): Not only did he sell out Ole Red Tishomingo for his final show of the year, but he had two very special surprise guests in the audience. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani popped...
Brett Young Adds R&B Flair to ‘Silver Bells’ [Listen]
Brett Young adds flair to the holiday season with his rendition of "Silver Bells." The country crooner is contributing his distinct style to one of his favorite Christmas songs, spicing it up with an R&B flavor. Young is suave and subdued as he adds his own vibe to the Christmas...
36 Years Ago: Randy Travis Joins the Grand Ole Opry
Today is a monumental anniversary for Randy Travis: It was on this date 36 years ago (Dec. 20, 1986) that he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Travis' induction into the Opry came only six months after the release of Storms of Life, his first album on Warner Bros. That record spawned four No. 1 hits, including "Diggin' Up Bones," which reached No. 1 only a few weeks before the North Carolina native became a member of the revered organization.
Scotty McCreery is Loving Watching His Wife Gabi as a Mom: ‘She’s Really a Natural Nurturer’
Scotty McCreery always suspected that his wife Gabi would make a great mom -- she's even a trained pediatric nurse -- but the singer says nothing compares to watching his wife take care of their newborn son, Avery. "She's amazing. I mean, she's really a natural nurturer," McCreery gushes in...
