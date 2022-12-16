Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

If you have kids that can't get enough of "Frozen" or the other hugely popular Disney movie "Encanto", this event is for you and your family. Disney on Ice is bringing 'Frozen' and 'Encanto' to the Target Center in February. These stories will be done on the same night. There is no booking one or the other or having to choose one or the other for you family. The production will include stories and features from both movies.

