Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
The Burger Scene in Nashville TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Luke Bryan Is Down a Pickup Truck After His Wife’s Latest Prank, But It’s for a Good Cause [Watch]
In the Bryan household, nobody is safe during the 12 Days of Pranksmas — not even Luke Bryan's pickup truck. Bryan's wife Caroline posted video of Day 4 of Pranksmas on Monday (Dec. 19), and it's a doozy: She teamed up with the E3 Ranch Foundation to steal her country star husband's pickup truck and put it up for auction to benefit a charitable cause.
Shania Twain Reflects on Divorce and Finding ‘Undeniable Love': ‘I Found Peace a Long Time Ago’
As Shania Twain enters into a new chapter in her career, which will include the release of her new album Queen of Me and a major tour, she's looking back on the heartbreak and betrayal she's endured in the past. In a new cover story with People, Twain revisited her divorce from her former producer and husband of 14 years, Robert "Mutt" Lange.
George Strait Has a New Album in the Works
Country fans may not have to wait much longer to hear new music from George Strait. In an extensive recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old country legend revealed that he's in the process of creating another album. "I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,"...
Little Big Town Tap Charles Esten for Heartwarming ‘Rich Man’ Video [Watch]
Little Big Town called on on Nashville and Outer Banks star Charles Esten to play the protagonist in their new "Rich Man" music video. “Rich Man” is about counting one’s blessings, lifting up good ethics, not fixating on financial wealth and cherishing the memories made with family and loved ones.
42 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Makes Her Movie Debut in ‘9 to 5′
Forty-two years ago today, on Dec. 19, 1980, Dolly Parton made her big-screen debut, appearing in the movie 9 to 5. A comedy based on three working women, the film also starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman. 9 to 5 was a major box office hit. Parton played...
36 Years Ago: Randy Travis Joins the Grand Ole Opry
Today is a monumental anniversary for Randy Travis: It was on this date 36 years ago (Dec. 20, 1986) that he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Travis' induction into the Opry came only six months after the release of Storms of Life, his first album on Warner Bros. That record spawned four No. 1 hits, including "Diggin' Up Bones," which reached No. 1 only a few weeks before the North Carolina native became a member of the revered organization.
See Trace Adkins and Melissa Etheridge’s Stirring ‘Love Walks Through the Rain’ Video
Trace Adkins enlisted celebrated singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge for a song called "Love Walks Through the Rain," and a powerful music video accompanies the thoughtful tune. In the track, written by Mickey Jack Cones, Marla Cannon-Goodman and Kelly Archer, Adkins and Etheridge use a rainstorm to describe the trials one may...
Scotty McCreery is Loving Watching His Wife Gabi as a Mom: ‘She’s Really a Natural Nurturer’
Scotty McCreery always suspected that his wife Gabi would make a great mom -- she's even a trained pediatric nurse -- but the singer says nothing compares to watching his wife take care of their newborn son, Avery. "She's amazing. I mean, she's really a natural nurturer," McCreery gushes in...
Disney Favorites Coming Back to the Target Center in February
If you have kids that can't get enough of "Frozen" or the other hugely popular Disney movie "Encanto", this event is for you and your family. Disney on Ice is bringing 'Frozen' and 'Encanto' to the Target Center in February. These stories will be done on the same night. There is no booking one or the other or having to choose one or the other for you family. The production will include stories and features from both movies.
