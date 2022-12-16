ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

By Carena Liptak
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

George Strait Has a New Album in the Works

Country fans may not have to wait much longer to hear new music from George Strait. In an extensive recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old country legend revealed that he's in the process of creating another album. "I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,"...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

36 Years Ago: Randy Travis Joins the Grand Ole Opry

Today is a monumental anniversary for Randy Travis: It was on this date 36 years ago (Dec. 20, 1986) that he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Travis' induction into the Opry came only six months after the release of Storms of Life, his first album on Warner Bros. That record spawned four No. 1 hits, including "Diggin' Up Bones," which reached No. 1 only a few weeks before the North Carolina native became a member of the revered organization.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Disney Favorites Coming Back to the Target Center in February

If you have kids that can't get enough of "Frozen" or the other hugely popular Disney movie "Encanto", this event is for you and your family. Disney on Ice is bringing 'Frozen' and 'Encanto' to the Target Center in February. These stories will be done on the same night. There is no booking one or the other or having to choose one or the other for you family. The production will include stories and features from both movies.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy