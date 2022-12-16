Luke Grimes From ‘Yellowstone’ Makes Country Music Debut With ‘No Horse to Ride’ [Listen]

Read full article on original website
Little Big Town Tap Charles Esten for Heartwarming ‘Rich Man’ Video [Watch]
Little Big Town called on on Nashville and Outer Banks star Charles Esten to play the protagonist in their new "Rich Man" music video. “Rich Man” is about counting one’s blessings, lifting up good ethics, not fixating on financial wealth and cherishing the memories made with family and loved ones.
43 Years Ago: Willie Nelson Makes His Film Debut in ‘The Electric Horseman’
Forty-three years ago today (Dec. 21, 1979) was a career-changing day for Willie Nelson: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter made his movie debut in The Electric Horseman, opposite Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. The Electric Horseman, directed by Sydney Pollack, became one of the highest-grossing films of...
Brett Young Adds R&B Flair to ‘Silver Bells’ [Listen]
Brett Young adds flair to the holiday season with his rendition of "Silver Bells." The country crooner is contributing his distinct style to one of his favorite Christmas songs, spicing it up with an R&B flavor. Young is suave and subdued as he adds his own vibe to the Christmas...
George Strait Has a New Album in the Works
Country fans may not have to wait much longer to hear new music from George Strait. In an extensive recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old country legend revealed that he's in the process of creating another album. "I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,"...
Top 10 Country Songs About Winter
There are two types of people: those who love winter, and those who loathe it. The former group will insist that outdoor sports and hot chocolate are worth the frozen fingers, while the latter set will contend that having to wear three layers of clothing just to go outside is not a good time.
Luke Bryan Is Down a Pickup Truck After His Wife’s Latest Prank, But It’s for a Good Cause [Watch]
In the Bryan household, nobody is safe during the 12 Days of Pranksmas — not even Luke Bryan's pickup truck. Bryan's wife Caroline posted video of Day 4 of Pranksmas on Monday (Dec. 19), and it's a doozy: She teamed up with the E3 Ranch Foundation to steal her country star husband's pickup truck and put it up for auction to benefit a charitable cause.
The Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen Reflects on the Christmas Song That Almost Wasn’t
There has long been a magic surrounding The Oak Ridge Boys’ 1982 holiday classic, “Thank God for Kids.” Oaks member Duane Allen knows that magic firsthand: He gets to watch it from the stage each and every night he sings the Christmas hit. “It is a huge...
Top 5 Lee Roy Parnell Songs
If you were listening to country music during the early 1990s, you are guaranteed to have heard at least one of Lee Roy Parnell's hits on the radio. Born December 21, 1956 in Abilene, Texas, Parnell came from a musical family. His father was close friends with country legend Bob Wills, who helped foster Lee Roy's talents from a young age. In a 2004 interview, Parnell said that his first radio performance was at the age of six alongside Wills and his band, the Texas Playboys, in Fort Worth, Texas. After honing his skills as a guitarist and vocalist, he moved to Nashville and inked a record deal with Arista Nashville in 1989.
42 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Makes Her Movie Debut in ‘9 to 5′
Forty-two years ago today, on Dec. 19, 1980, Dolly Parton made her big-screen debut, appearing in the movie 9 to 5. A comedy based on three working women, the film also starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman. 9 to 5 was a major box office hit. Parton played...
See Trace Adkins and Melissa Etheridge’s Stirring ‘Love Walks Through the Rain’ Video
Trace Adkins enlisted celebrated singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge for a song called "Love Walks Through the Rain," and a powerful music video accompanies the thoughtful tune. In the track, written by Mickey Jack Cones, Marla Cannon-Goodman and Kelly Archer, Adkins and Etheridge use a rainstorm to describe the trials one may...
Remaining ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, ‘1923’ Schedules Confirmed
The schedules for the remainder of Season 5 of Yellowstone and for prequel 1923 have only been partially revealed. There's good news and bad news for fans of these Paramount shows. Season 5 of Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network. The first half is set to finish on Jan. 1,...
Ernest Adds 13 Songs to Forthcoming Debut Album With Deluxe Edition, ‘Two Dozen Roses’
Ernest is more than doubling the amount of tracks on his debut album, Flower Shops (The Album), with a forthcoming a deluxe edition dubbed Two Dozen Roses. Due Friday, Feb. 10., the project will add 13 brand new songs to his already 11-track-deep record, which will include the Platinum-selling title track featuring Morgan Wallen.
Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Drop in at ‘The Voice’ Alum Jay Allen’s Oklahoma Ole Red Show [Pictures]
The stars aligned for The Voice alum and country artist Jay Allen on Saturday night (Dec. 17): Not only did he sell out Ole Red Tishomingo for his final show of the year, but he had two very special surprise guests in the audience. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani popped...
What is The Most Annoying Christmas Song in Minnesota?
The holiday season just isn't the same without hearing Christmas music, right? But while some songs are great, some are just the opposite. So just which Christmas song is the most annoying here in Minnesota?. That's the question the crew over at FinanceBuzz wanted to find out. They surveyed 1,500...
For Brett Eldredge, Christmas Is Not a Day Off
Brett Eldredge tried to take a day off on Christmas. He just wanted to enjoy family, the church service and a restful holiday. His family wouldn't let him. "They got so mad at me," Eldredge says, mostly exaggerating when talking about a conversation he tried to have about breaking a yearly tradition. Everyone would crowd into his family church and at some point, the singer would sneak into the choir loft to sing "O Holy Night." It's something he'd been doing since he was a child.
Shania Twain Reflects on Divorce and Finding ‘Undeniable Love': ‘I Found Peace a Long Time Ago’
As Shania Twain enters into a new chapter in her career, which will include the release of her new album Queen of Me and a major tour, she's looking back on the heartbreak and betrayal she's endured in the past. In a new cover story with People, Twain revisited her divorce from her former producer and husband of 14 years, Robert "Mutt" Lange.
