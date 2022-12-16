ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Charlie Monk, 'Mayor of Music Row,' dead at 84

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Charlie Monk, a figure in the music industry known widely as the "Mayor of Music Row," has died at the age of 84. He passed away Monday at his Nashville home. Monk left a footprint in radio, song writing, record producing and television in a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

'Nashville's Nutcracker' includes youth cast, local scenery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's Nutcracker is not just an average Nutcracker experience, but one that highlights important Nashville locations and includes youth cast members. The show also is different in that it includes youth cast members. Paul Vasterling, the artistic director behind the show, talked about how the Nashville Ballet wanted to include youth because of how special the experience is for him and was for him as a young dancer.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Fun, local holiday drinks across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As it gets chillier outside, many folks are flocking to coffee shops for some holiday drinks. At FOX News 17, we've gathered a list of some local favorite holiday coffee drinks across Middle Tennessee. 1. Frothy Monkey — Nashville, & across Tennessee (For a full...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Nashville school takes new approach to teach coding to young students

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Metro Nashville students are getting a jump on the competition in STEM fields. Stratford Middle School is taking a new approach when it comes to teaching computer science by combining learning to code with playtime. The effort is called "Unruly Splats," which uses games to teach coding. Educators say...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville firefighter resigns after Metro Council agrees to $450,000 payout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Black Nashville firefighter who secured a six-figure payout after calling Metro Council members "white supremacists" has resigned from the department, his attorneys said Wednesday. Council members voted Tuesday night to settle Joshua Lipscomb's free speech complaint he filed after receiving a 16-day suspension for...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee girl battling cancer collects supplies to help neglected animals

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The wish of a Franklin girl battling cancer came true Tuesday morning at a local Tractor Supply shop. Caroline Lantz, 9, thought she was just getting dog food for her pup. Instead, employees at Tractor Supply helped her fill a shopping cart with supplies to help neglected animals.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Nashville toy store broken into, robbed early Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville toy store was broken into and robbed in the early hours of Sunday morning. The unidentified suspect did not steal highly expensive items worth more than $10,000 from IC Toys Nashville, the owner Andrea Havens confirmed. Instead, the individuals stole autographed items, vintage...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Moms Over Murder calling on gun violence to end in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Moms in Music City who’ve lost their children to gun violence come together and are call for an end to it. 'Mothers Over Murder’ provides support for moms and families who’ve lost loved ones to violence. Today, the group shared their stories to hopefully one day find answers.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Volunteers unite to build fish habitats in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and volunteers came together to create more than 400 fish habitats on Saturday. The habitats will be put into Old Hickory Lake in Spring 2023, according to TWRA. The project is funded through a grant from the National...
LA VERGNE, TN
fox17.com

Resolution to put $50M of Nashville stadium money toward DCS crisis fails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fifty million dollars of funding for a new Titans stadium will not be put towards the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) crisis. Metro Council members on Tuesday night voted against an amendment suggesting Mayor John Cooper return $50 million to the governor while state lawmakers sign off on the money for a new domed stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Texas woman stabbed man to death at Nashville bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man to death at a bus stop in Nashville Sunday night, Metro Police say. Police say Quintin Mason, 49, was discovered at 4th Avenue South and Church Street with one stab wound in his chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nonprofit agency issues report to fix 'broken youth justice system' in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit group on Wednesday released a report with solutions to address the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) crisis. It comes on the heels of a scathing audit by the state comptroller's office revealing serious problems at DCS. Issues include not properly investigating allegations of child sex abuse, and hundreds of children sleeping in state offices and hospitals because there aren't enough foster homes.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

DA: Nashville officers were justified in deadly November shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police officers who shot a killed a man last month were justified in doing so, the Nashville District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Senquarius Williams was fatally shot my Metro Police officers on Nov. 12. The DA's office says an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found video footage which "establishes that officers who fired their weapons did so after and while Williams was firing at them."
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Social Services to open Extreme Cold Weather Shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Middle Tennessee experiences frigid weather, Metro Social Services will open the Extreme Cold Weather Shelter Monday at 7 p.m. The shelter will stay open until 7 a.m. Tuesday. The shelter will reopen at 7 p.m. Tuesday and stay open until 7 a.m. Wednesday. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville airport, Dept. of Transportation prep for winter weather event

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The City of Nashville is preparing for winter weather this week to keep transportation infrastructure moving. Both Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) have announced their preparedness for winter weather Thursday night into Friday which will bring frigid temperatures and some snowfall. BNA says they...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy