NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's Nutcracker is not just an average Nutcracker experience, but one that highlights important Nashville locations and includes youth cast members. The show also is different in that it includes youth cast members. Paul Vasterling, the artistic director behind the show, talked about how the Nashville Ballet wanted to include youth because of how special the experience is for him and was for him as a young dancer.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO