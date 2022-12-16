Read full article on original website
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Brightline opens 2 brand new South Florida stations
AVENTURA, Fla. – Dignitaries cut the ribbons for two brand new Brightline stations in South Florida on Tuesday, adding them to the growing rail network, which already stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station is located off Biscayne Boulevard, across from Aventura Mall, while...
What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25
In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
Project Lifeline provides swift support for South Florida’s special needs families
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Ripley case gripped South Florida. Patricia Ripley was charged with drowning her non-verbal nine-year-old autistic son in a canal in May 2020. She is set to go on trial next February. Members of South Florida’s special needs community came together during a town hall...
1 dead following shooting outside Metrorail station in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – A man was killed during a shooting on Tuesday outside of a Metrorail station in Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area just outside the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza station, at 6205 NW 27 Ave., in Gladeview at approximately 9:30 p.m. Upon...
Off-duty Miami-Dade cop witnessed man drop baby at Walmart, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is facing a child abuse charge after police accused him of dropping a baby at a northwest Miami-Dade Walmart Monday afternoon. Miami-Dade police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Patrick Abbott, who lives on the streets of Miami, on Tuesday morning. According to an...
Detectives investigate how baby was injured at Walmart parking lot in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A four-month-old baby was hospitalized on Monday after suffering an injury that detectives are investigating in Miami-Dade County. Police officers found the baby injured in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter, at 3200 NW 79 St., in the Gladeview neighborhood. Police officers detained a...
Miami-Dade mayor pardons 2 pigs ahead of Christmas
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava pardoned two young pigs Wednesday, giving life to the animals ahead of the Christmas holiday. “Holly” and “Jolly”, both two-month-old siblings, were spared from becoming the next holiday ham and were granted clemency by the county. The...
Detectives seeking aggravated battery suspect in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDRDALE, Fla. – Police warned the public on Wednesday that detectives have been searching for an aggravated battery suspect since last month in Fort Lauderdale. According to Fort Lauderdale police, the incident occurred on Nov.27. approximately around 1:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue. Officers...
8 displaced after Deerfield Beach apartment fire
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – An apartment fire in Deerfield Beach left five adults and three children displaced early Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews responded to the public housing complex off southwest Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, just south of West Hillsboro Boulevard. Firefighters say the fire...
1 injured during Florida City shooting
MIAMI – One person was injured during a shooting on Monday in Florida City. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street, near Loren Roberts Park. The wounded adult was hospitalized, according to Fire Rescue personnel. Detectives were asking...
This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida
If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week. Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that...
Northwest Miami-Dade man accused of breaking into ex’s house, stabbing her
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a northwest Miami-Dade man after accusing him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, stabbing her and dragging her out by her hair early Sunday morning. Leyshon Moralez, 20, now faces attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary and kidnapping charges. The location of the...
Kidnapping investigation leads authorities to bust cockfighting ring, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – FBI agents discovered a “large cockfighting ring” in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday as they executed a search warrant while investigating a possible kidnapping victim, according to Miami-Dade police. Officers arrested 59-year-old Leonardo Cabrera on three felony charges related to animal fighting and cruelty. According...
Cuban survives, 9 vanish after boat capsizes off Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for survivors on Tuesday off Lake Worth Beach after a boat with Cuban migrants capsized. A good Samaritan rescued a survivor on Sunday who reported he had made the voyage from Cuba with nine others. Somali Guzman, who lives...
South Florida bakery ordered to cease operations and clean up
An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at Piment Bouk Florida Bakery Monday and ordered management to cease operations. According to state records, there was a rodent issue among other serious issues. Live larva was spotted crawling on a large bag of flour in a...
Hollywood shooting kills man, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
Hollywood residents report videos show ‘Peeping Tom’ stalks them regularly
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Chasity Quick said she was horrified when she saw the surveillance videos showing a man standing by her window to peek inside her home in Hollywood. Quick said her mother has to wake up early to get ready for work. She noticed him in one of the videos and when she watched the archived footage it shocked her.
14 left homeless after Lauderhill duplex catches fire
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Several people were forced out of their homes Tuesday morning after a duplex caught fire in Lauderhill. Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the fire near the 5400 block of Northwest 17th street. Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Ian Margol that the fire happened around 10 a.m....
Cuban families with missing loved ones have questions for Bahamian government
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Florida families with relatives in Cuba protested at the Bahamian Consulate in Miami on Wednesday. They claim loved ones who have been intercepted at sea are being mistreated in Bahamian jails. A letter posted online exactly one week ago has given a little bit...
