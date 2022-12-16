ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Brightline opens 2 brand new South Florida stations

AVENTURA, Fla. – Dignitaries cut the ribbons for two brand new Brightline stations in South Florida on Tuesday, adding them to the growing rail network, which already stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station is located off Biscayne Boulevard, across from Aventura Mall, while...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25

In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Off-duty Miami-Dade cop witnessed man drop baby at Walmart, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is facing a child abuse charge after police accused him of dropping a baby at a northwest Miami-Dade Walmart Monday afternoon. Miami-Dade police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Patrick Abbott, who lives on the streets of Miami, on Tuesday morning. According to an...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade mayor pardons 2 pigs ahead of Christmas

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava pardoned two young pigs Wednesday, giving life to the animals ahead of the Christmas holiday. “Holly” and “Jolly”, both two-month-old siblings, were spared from becoming the next holiday ham and were granted clemency by the county. The...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Detectives seeking aggravated battery suspect in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDRDALE, Fla. – Police warned the public on Wednesday that detectives have been searching for an aggravated battery suspect since last month in Fort Lauderdale. According to Fort Lauderdale police, the incident occurred on Nov.27. approximately around 1:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue. Officers...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

8 displaced after Deerfield Beach apartment fire

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – An apartment fire in Deerfield Beach left five adults and three children displaced early Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews responded to the public housing complex off southwest Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, just south of West Hillsboro Boulevard. Firefighters say the fire...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

1 injured during Florida City shooting

MIAMI – One person was injured during a shooting on Monday in Florida City. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street, near Loren Roberts Park. The wounded adult was hospitalized, according to Fire Rescue personnel. Detectives were asking...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Click10.com

Northwest Miami-Dade man accused of breaking into ex’s house, stabbing her

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a northwest Miami-Dade man after accusing him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, stabbing her and dragging her out by her hair early Sunday morning. Leyshon Moralez, 20, now faces attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary and kidnapping charges. The location of the...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Cuban survives, 9 vanish after boat capsizes off Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for survivors on Tuesday off Lake Worth Beach after a boat with Cuban migrants capsized. A good Samaritan rescued a survivor on Sunday who reported he had made the voyage from Cuba with nine others. Somali Guzman, who lives...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Click10.com

South Florida bakery ordered to cease operations and clean up

An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at Piment Bouk Florida Bakery Monday and ordered management to cease operations. According to state records, there was a rodent issue among other serious issues. Live larva was spotted crawling on a large bag of flour in a...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood shooting kills man, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood residents report videos show ‘Peeping Tom’ stalks them regularly

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Chasity Quick said she was horrified when she saw the surveillance videos showing a man standing by her window to peek inside her home in Hollywood. Quick said her mother has to wake up early to get ready for work. She noticed him in one of the videos and when she watched the archived footage it shocked her.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

14 left homeless after Lauderhill duplex catches fire

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Several people were forced out of their homes Tuesday morning after a duplex caught fire in Lauderhill. Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the fire near the 5400 block of Northwest 17th street. Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Ian Margol that the fire happened around 10 a.m....
LAUDERHILL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy