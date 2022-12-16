While National Signing Day provides college football programs the chance to improve their rosters for the years to come, that doesn’t mean the work of building a team ever really finishes. In fact, most programs are still window shopping for players both on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal well after the early signing period ends. Even teams like Penn State — which made the nation’s No. 14 rated class [according to the 247 Network] official on Wednesday — are always trying to get better.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO