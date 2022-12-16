Read full article on original website
‘Truly Devastating’: Centre County United Way Cancels ‘Taste of the Town’ Fundraiser
Centre County United Way’s signature fundraiser won’t return this year thanks to a costly snowstorm. On Tuesday, the local nonprofit confirmed it won’t make up its 2022 “Taste of the Town” event after a Dec. 15 snowstorm initially forced its postponement. Citing the complexities of a rescheduled event, Centre County United Way officials are cutting their losses and focusing on 2023.
Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. Coming to State College Area
A central Pennsylvania-based restaurant chain is set to expand next year with a new location in the State College area. Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. is planning to move into the former TGI Fridays at 1215 N. Atherton St. Once it’s open in 2023, the restaurant will be the family-friendly chain’s fifth franchise in Pennsylvania.
Bellefonte’s Lock Boutique Moving to Downtown State College
Lock Boutique, a Bellefonte-based women’s clothing store, is moving to downtown State College in January. The store is set to open its doors at 216 E. College Ave. in the current location of Ethereal Boutique, which will close later this month after four years in business. Ethereal owner Miranda Sheetz is taking her store west as she prepares to move to Indianapolis.
Penn State Football Rounds Out Top 15 Recruiting Class On National Signing Day
Penn State football made the majority of its 2023 recruiting class official on Wednesday morning as 22 student-athletes signed and – yes – faxed, in their National Letters of Intent. Verbally committed safety prospect Conrad Hussey did not sign on Wednesday as he makes a final choice between Penn State and Florida State.
Pep Rally, Watch Parties Set for Penn State’s 2023 Rose Bowl Game
As the Nittany Lions get set to compete in the Grandaddy of Them All, the Penn State Alumni Association is preparing to help fans catch all of the action. The Penn State Alumni Association will host a Rose Bowl pep rally from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Jan. 1, for fans heading out to watch the game in California. The event, hosted at LA Live in Los Angeles, will feature the Penn State Blue Band, plus cheerleaders, the Lionettes, the Nittany Lion and a few more unnamed special guests.
Jacqulyn R. (Hill) Henry
Funeral Home Haky/Georgiana Centre County Funeral Home. Jacqulyn R. (Hill) Henry, 97, of Lewistown, formerly of Boalsburg, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Greenwood Village in Lewistown. She was born in Wharton Township, Potter County, Pennsylvania, on June 2, 1925 to the late Robert U. and Rolla (Rees) Hill. Her husband, Donald C. Henry, whom she married on October 10, 1947, preceded her in death on November 23, 2008.
Borough Council OKs Conditional Use Permit for Proposed State College High-Rise
Plans for a new mixed-use high-rise in downtown State College moved forward on Monday. At its final meeting of 2022, the State College Borough Council voted unanimously to approve a conditional use permit for a proposed 12-story commercial and residential building slated for the corner of East College Avenue and Sowers Street. While the permit does not serve as a finalized land development plan, it does serve as a key step to bring the high-rise — perhaps the last of its kind — to downtown State College.
Penn State Football: Four Nittany Lions Sign NIL Deal, Land Tesla Cars for a Year
As the Name Image and Likeness era continues to get underway in the college athletics landscape, four Penn State football players — linebacker Abdul Carter, quarterback Drew Allar, corner Kalen King and offensive tackle Olu Fashanu — will be seen driving through State College with sponsored Tesla sedans, according to a press release.
Penn State Needs Another Quarterback, but Where to Find One Is the Challenge
While Penn State coach James Franklin and his staff are almost certainly going to end up naming true freshman Drew Allar the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback for the 2023 season, it doesn’t change the fact Penn State still has a potential issue in its quarterback room. There are only three quarterbacks currently slated to be on the Nittany Lions’ 2023 roster.
Penn State Wrestling Survives Iowa State in Collegiate Duals Final
No. 1 Penn State wrestling survived its toughest test of the season so far on Tuesday, outlasting No. 6 Iowa State 22-12 in the Blue Pool championship on the final night of the Collegiate Duals in New Orleans. The Nittany Lions and Cyclones split the meet’s first eight bouts, including...
James Franklin Talks Lingering Roster Needs Following Early Signing Day
While National Signing Day provides college football programs the chance to improve their rosters for the years to come, that doesn’t mean the work of building a team ever really finishes. In fact, most programs are still window shopping for players both on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal well after the early signing period ends. Even teams like Penn State — which made the nation’s No. 14 rated class [according to the 247 Network] official on Wednesday — are always trying to get better.
Three-Star Athlete Verbally Commits to Penn State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class continued to grow on Monday evening a three-star athlete Cameron Wallace announced his verbal commitment. Wallace is the 23rd player to commit to the Nittany Lions this recruiting cycle and the fourth over the last two weeks, joining four-star linebacker Kaveion Keys and three-star defensive ends Joseph Mupoyi and Mason Robinson.
Centre Region Municipalities Set Budgets, Tax Rates for 2023
It’s nearly the end of the year, and that means municipal governments are setting their budgets and tax rates for 2023. For the Centre Region, three municipalities will see no real estate tax increase, two will see increases and one will have a decrease. Five of the six Centre...
