No. 12/21/2022 at 12:21 by Claus Ludewig Avatar: The Way of Waters global box office sales have now exceeded $500 million. The second part of Avatar is being broadcast in the cinema from 14.12. There was a record start for Avatar 2: The Way of Water. In the USA, James Cameron’s new film achieved a maximum of around 130 million dollars on the release weekend and therefore fell short of the predicted of at least 150 million dollars. Now there is a reason for Disney’s celebration, given that the new avatar has now broke 500 million dollars, internationally. Yesterday the mark of 500 million dollars was surpassed.

14 HOURS AGO