If you're around my age, you grew up in the 1970s and 1980s. And if you followed sports at any level, you know the name Franco Harris. I grew up in South Jersey, born in Camden, and raised in Cherry Hill. That geography puts kids squarely in the Philly sports camp. Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, and Sixers.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO