PlayStation VR2: Presentation at CES 2023 confirmed that the presentation of the game was well-known
Dennis Leschnikowski 12/20/2022 6:43 o’clock. Since Sony announced that the company will come to the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 and present the virtual reality headset PlayStation VR2, among other things. The presentation will be held during a press conference. Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023 for short) is traditionally the...
Fortnite’s best armor is a game changer, but why?
It’s safe to say that best weapons in Fortnite chapter 4 are definitely here to make a difference to the game. With the new rifle pool comes all the opinions that we genuinely need about what the best weapons in Fortnite are now. Play style and preference certainly bring to it, but despite that, some guns stand taller than the rest.
Pokemon Go’s First Community Day of 2023 adds a new Shiny Pokemon
Pokemon Go’s December Community Day was held this weekend, so Niantic is already planning to move around next month. The developer announced plans for the first Community Day of 2023, where the Pokemon Chespin will be brought into attention. The event will be held on January 7th at 2 and runs until 5 o’clock. The Pokemon Go competition was conceived for the first time in the game.
What does the hell are you thinking? We are going to the game with more money
The new Deals with Gold week has started and from now on you can save up some special Xbox offers. From now on, you can put games and extensions in the virtual shopping cart, for an all-time price. All Xbox One offerings (except Kinect games) and Xbox 360 titles marked backward compatible (AK) can also be played on Xbox X|S. No deal with Gold (DS) only offers require an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
League players finally find themselves in use of Blitzcranks’ self-slowness
Blitzcranks Overdrive has limited ability, but this could be due to the changes soon. Blitzcrank mains and support players complained about the half-distance acheive that the champions experience once Overdrive ends. But one content creator, Hextech Lab, gained new advantage of his ability on Dec. 18, which relies on one of the latest items – Jakso, The Protean.
How Overwatch Two designers turn Ramattra into a perfect Greek god with Poseidon skin
In the last few weeks, overwatch 2 has been flooded with updates, and Ramattra was one of them. The tank was introduced in the second season. It has been used to shake up the tank meta with multiple long-range attacks. Although the original design is impressive, this season’s battle pass...
After starting shopping, the WoW player reached significant milestone
It’s a tedious task for most World of Warcraft players who would like to get the rare Renown recipes or get the Tuskarr transmogs on a hard basis. As much as the whole community still has a long way to go before joining the Iskaara Tuskarr family, this WoW player found a quick and efficient way to regain the popular reputation of this beloved faction.
Do you know if Nvidia, AMD or Intel chose to buy PC Gaming?
The Il PC market has been growing for many years, at least compared to the one related to video games. Nevertheless, it seems to have stopped recently. Of course, someone, and especially Nvidia and AMD, trying to kill him, apparently intentionally. As for the new hardware sales for video games, the situation is some of a problem, as most of the game’s fans need to work hard to build themselves up.
Pirates Dynasty wants to become the Terror of the Caribbean
What is the symphony of pirates? Yes, you usually do that. We make no excuses for this joke, or for not wishing to ignore the apostrophe in the Pirates Dynasty. But we plan on bringing back that seafaring sequel to Medieval Dynasty. We were laughing in that one since Xbox went wrong.
For PlayStation players, Kratos is the biggest one in the year
The Xbox Store gives players the official list of the games that are going to be announced. As soon as the winner came out, the latest Kratos blockbuster was popular among the participants. The most successful games of the year were honored at Game Awards and other industry events, so...
Infinity Ward removes Building 21 from Warzone 2 mode DMZ
It’s coming back soon (pic: Activision). Building 21 has been shut down for a week following an introduction to DMZ mode in Warzone 2. The updated update for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 released a huge number of new features and games. From the First...
Need for speed Unbound Update First Update Expected at end of January 2023
Need for Speed Unbound developer Criterion revealed that the game will not get any major updates or content additions until the end of January 2023, when the first update’s expected to be released. We haven’t yet seen much details on the first update but we do know it’ll expand social play.
Pokemon Daily: Go trainers are cracking the massive walking mark on the Pokemon TCG kick-off a raffle contest
Forget about the usual introductions that you come to expect from these news wraps. This columnist’s plan to become a Pokemon with a brainwashing statistic that could help it speed up the game: Niantic says the Pokemon Go trainers spent 27.5 billion hours walking around while playing this year’s game. The number is huge, so it doesn’t require sedentary gaming.
Free game No. 7 at Epic Games: A ray tracing game awaits
The new order, 21.12.2022 at 18:40 by Thilo Bayer Wolfenstein, takes place at Epic Games in New York. At five p.m. sharp, Epic has again lifted the veil on the seventh mysterious game that will be given away for 24 hours around Christmas. After five indie games and a blockbuster (Wolfenstein new order), Lego Builders Journey is an absolute joy to watch and fortify a beautiful ray tracing building game.
Final Fantasy VII remake: The voice-actors are infuriated
One of the major role-playing games which Square Enix is currently working on is Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. According to unsubstantiated reports, the casting for the voice actors will be made again at least in the English language version. The Final Fantasy series continues to be a new one. First,...
Train to Busan directors Next Film is a Dystopian sci-fi epic; arrives on Netflix next month
Yeon Sang-ho is back in Korea with another blockbuster which will appear on Netflix later next month. The director known for his film Train to Busan and then the inspiration for Bullet Train will release a single-length sci-fi story called Jung_E on Netflix. When does Jungai visit Netflix?. Yeon Sang-hos...
The Xbox Game Pass is a failure, the PS5 Pro cost and dual-sensor battery life
The Wednesday books page has an overwhelmingly positive response to High On Life’s success, with the issuance of 35 years of Phantasy Star. Please note that we have already finished preparing our content for Christmas and New Year, which will include several Readers and Specials. Should you have any idea for your paper, or any gaming related subject you want, now would be good time to submit it at the below email address.
In a new video on Jedi: Survivor in Star Wars, they discussed the main differences from first to third place
The Game Awards presented a full-fledged game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Xbox S, Xbox S, Playstation 5 and PC. The trailer for Jedi: Survivor becomes the most watched movie ever, surpassing all rivals. The IGN portal released a new video. He discussed the main differences between the Star Wars...
PlayStation will unveil a new DualSense Edge controller, chock full of improvements, but some problems can dent the hype
Over the years have improved. No longer need gamers to use so-called incredibly uncomfortable controls that have three handles or angular rectangular prisms that won’t sit in your hands well. The issues were unsolved however. Sonys $200 Series DualSense Edge is due to be released Thursday, Jan. 26 2023,...
Bungie: The legendary game director is working on new things
The former Valorant player has now worked at Bungie in new areas. Two weeks ago, Joe Ziegler announced he would leave Riot Games after twelve years. Ziegler has been working as a game developer for 8 years, including for Valorant. Where would the next day lead?. As Ziegler tweeted now,...
