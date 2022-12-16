Read full article on original website
Neighbors save the life of NJ woman getting mugged on street
WESTVILLE — Neighbors in a Gloucester County neighborhood are being credited for chasing a man who assaulted a woman as she walked on her street Thursday night. Westville police said the woman was walking on Cedar Street around 8:30 p.m. when Andre Graig, 43, walked up from behind, grabbed her and carried her onto the front porch of a home.
Teacher in Mercer County, NJ supplied student with vodka, THC oil, cops say
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School has been supplying a minor with alcohol, vape pens, and THC for more than two years, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Jennifer Debiec, 39, of Bordentown, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with endangering the welfare of...
Cops: Mount Laurel, NJ arrest nets 10,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills targeting kids
MOUNT LAUREL — Thousands of fentanyl pills targeting minors were seized during the arrest of a Florida man in a Walmart parking lot, according to officials. Shane Smith, 33, of Daytona Beach, has been charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. Smith was arrested on...
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
Wall, NJ police official accused of stealing $75K from union
A Wall police sergeant has been accused of stealing more than $75,000 from his local union chapter. James R. Cadigan, 40, was charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking. Wall Township Police Benevolent Association Local No. 234 discovered that a "significant amount of cash" was missing following an annual fundraising...
Crime spree in affluent NJ neighborhood: Residents find intruders homes
MIDDLETOWN — A string of reported home burglaries and attempted break-ins involved a stolen Land Rover and two cases where residents confronted intruders inside homes. A 2022 Land Rover was stolen during the last of four reported incidents early Sunday, which began just before 4 a.m. in the Lincroft section.
Convicted of abusing son, dad also gets 30 years for killing baby girl
WALL — A 26-year-old township man already in prison for abusing his toddler son has been sentenced to another three decades for killing his newborn daughter in the same incident. Austin Meli was sentenced on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court, after previously pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter...
Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ
If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
Toms River, NJ men, standing next to car, killed on Parkway
Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on the northbound Garden State Parkway. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was stopped at 1:30 p.m. in the right shoulder and right travel lane near Exit 98 (Route 195/Route 34) in Wall.
NJ Transit driver arrested after shooting teens who attacked him outside bus
JERSEY CITY — A rookie NJ Transit bus driver fired at three teenage boys Saturday night after being assaulted outside his bus. Now the driver faces a half-dozen charges, the most serious being attempted murder. Charles Fieros, 48, was assaulted near Monticello & Jewett avenues on the city's West...
NJ Reentry needs winter donations for prisoner release program
The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), a non-profit agency chaired by former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, aims to remove all barriers to employment for citizens returning from jail or prison. “I am most grateful for your commitment, dedication and hard work to the 15,000+ people we are privileged to...
20 most annoying things about driving in New Jersey
Driving in New Jersey can take otherwise good people and make them crazy. I know because I am one of them. Nothing makes me as frustrated in record time as hitting the road right here in the Garden State. In a perfect world, I'd be the only one on that road and be able to drive as fast as I want; but that is not the case.
Jersey City, NJ councilman cited for hitting parked car despite leaving note
JERSEY CITY — A city councilman who left a note with his name and number after hitting a parked car is facing three summonses including leaving the scene of an accident. James Solomon, who represents Ward E, said that he took his children to Lee Sims Chocolates on Bergen Avenue for holiday shopping on Saturday morning.
‘Bling’ bishop who lives in NJ mansion charged with ripping off parishioners
A Brooklyn pastor who lives in the lap of luxury in New Jersey was charged Monday with defrauding a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement funds and getting a half-million dollar loan from another. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, convinced a woman to turn over funds in order to invest...
NJ hospital buys $8M Fort Monmouth land for new medical, cancer center
TINTON FALLS — The site of a demolished Cold War-era research building will soon be home to a new medical campus with a cancer center. RWJBarnabas Health announced Wednesday that Monmouth Medical Center has officially taken ownership of the 38-acre plot which was once part of Fort Monmouth. It was sold by the state Economic Development Authority for nearly $8 million, MMC spokesperson Elizabeth Brennan confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
At-risk beach in Monmouth County, NJ about to get pumped with sand
LONG BRANCH — A New Jersey beach that's considered to be one of the most vulnerable to storms is about to get the makeover it needs. Beach replenishment in the Elberon section of Long Branch is expected to begin in the new year and wrap up by March 1, officials announced on Tuesday.
Top 4 places to get false lashes in NJ
It's the season and everyone needs a good lashing. Speaking eyelashes of course. I didn't know this was a thing until the ladies of the morning show educated me. So, for your holiday outings, take the beauty look to the next level and visit one of these fine stores. Again,...
Thieves target cars on Rutgers campuses across NJ
Rutgers University police are investigating the burglary and theft of seven vehicles on the New Brunswick and Newark campuses over the course of three days. Four vehicles were forcibly entered and ransacked while parked in Lot 105 on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.
Paul McCartney and ‘Jersey Girl’ wife visit a cafe in New Jersey
BERNARDS — A Somerset County restaurant owner has shared his encounter with icon Paul McCartney and the rockstar’s wife, a New Jersey native. Chris Chutnik, owner of Blue Café, said "Sir Paul" and Nancy Shevell stopped in on Friday. The cafe has been open in Basking Ridge for four years.
NJ ex-con tells lawmakers to pump brakes on harsher auto-theft penalties for minors
Since finishing a 30-year prison sentence in 2018, Antonne Henshaw has been working to keep today's youth off the wrong path. As part of his latest advocacy efforts, Henshaw is urging New Jersey lawmakers to take their foot off the gas with some of their proposals aimed at tackling New Jersey's growing problem of automobile thefts.
