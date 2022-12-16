ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Neighbors save the life of NJ woman getting mugged on street

WESTVILLE — Neighbors in a Gloucester County neighborhood are being credited for chasing a man who assaulted a woman as she walked on her street Thursday night. Westville police said the woman was walking on Cedar Street around 8:30 p.m. when Andre Graig, 43, walked up from behind, grabbed her and carried her onto the front porch of a home.
WESTVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

20 most annoying things about driving in New Jersey

Driving in New Jersey can take otherwise good people and make them crazy. I know because I am one of them. Nothing makes me as frustrated in record time as hitting the road right here in the Garden State. In a perfect world, I'd be the only one on that road and be able to drive as fast as I want; but that is not the case.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ hospital buys $8M Fort Monmouth land for new medical, cancer center

TINTON FALLS — The site of a demolished Cold War-era research building will soon be home to a new medical campus with a cancer center. RWJBarnabas Health announced Wednesday that Monmouth Medical Center has officially taken ownership of the 38-acre plot which was once part of Fort Monmouth. It was sold by the state Economic Development Authority for nearly $8 million, MMC spokesperson Elizabeth Brennan confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Top 4 places to get false lashes in NJ

It's the season and everyone needs a good lashing. Speaking eyelashes of course. I didn't know this was a thing until the ladies of the morning show educated me. So, for your holiday outings, take the beauty look to the next level and visit one of these fine stores. Again,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Thieves target cars on Rutgers campuses across NJ

Rutgers University police are investigating the burglary and theft of seven vehicles on the New Brunswick and Newark campuses over the course of three days. Four vehicles were forcibly entered and ransacked while parked in Lot 105 on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy