Students bring young perspective to Windsor Historical Society

WINDSOR — For the first time in its 100-year history, the Windsor Historical Society has appointed two students to be a part of its Board of Directors.

Windsor High School senior Noah Lappen and junior Skye Raymond were chosen to fill two empty spots on the board at the society’s Nov. 21 meeting.

“We really felt that one of the voices missing was the voice of young people in Windsor,” Executive Director Doug Shipman said.