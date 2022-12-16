Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
‘Let Your Light Shine’ returning to Waco hospitals
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Waco hospitals will be getting some extra Christmas cheer this holiday season!. The sixth annual Let Your Light Shine event will take place this Thursday at 7 p.m. McLennan County first responders will visit Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest and Ascension Providence in Waco and shine their lights to give some encouragement.
fox44news.com
Salvation Army Waco opening warming station
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – As much of Texas is bracing itself for several days of sub-freezing temperatures, The Salvation Army in Waco is providing a warming station and emergency shelter. The shelter is located at 300 Webster Avenue in downtown Waco, and provides overnight arrangements for men, women,...
KWTX
Killeen Christmas sequenced light display offers a free 90-minute show
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident provides 90 minutes of Christmas entertainment for free with a sequenced light show. He said a popular holiday movie that he would watch every year when he was growing up inspired his light display. “I always wanted to do Christmas lights,” Killeen resident,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waco, TX
In McLennan County, Waco is known as the "Heart of Texas." This city, situated between Austin and Dallas, sits along the famous Brazos River. Despite its size, Waco has plenty of attractions and activities that make your visit there worthwhile. Meanwhile, Waco's community welcomes the younger generation since it's home...
fox44news.com
City of Temple speaks on winter weather preps
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is reminding residents to stay safe and alert during changing weather conditions forecasted in the area through Christmas Day. Salvation Army (419 W. Avenue G) will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday and stay open through breakfast the following day. Overnight accommodations are available for between 20-25 people. Service animals and/or pets are not accepted.
2022 Feast in the East in Waco will feed hundreds in the community
WACO, Texas — The 7th Annual Feast in the East is will take place on December 22, 2022 at City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. At the Feast in the East, community members will be able to receive a free warm meal, and donations for seasonal gifts like coats, hats, gloves and blankets to give to families in need.
KWTX
Central Texas group to give away free hay to keep local pets warm during upcoming freeze
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Lost & Found Pets group will be giving away free hay Tuesday, Dec. 20, to pet owners who normally keep dogs or cats outside, according to Michelle Ann. As the KWTX Weather Authority has been warning us, an arctic air mass will...
Warm Holidays: Have You Ever Tried Dr. Pepper Like This In Texas?
Ah Dr. Pepper. I think it's a requirement to love the drink in the state of Texas isn't it? Especially for us in Central Texas, as it was invented in Waco after all. Dr. Pepper over the years has had different variations and flavors. We even have our favorite mixes of other beverages with it to make a tasty concoction. But there's one way many of us probably don't drink sodas: warm.
fox44news.com
East Waco Empowerment Project prepares for Seventh Annual Feast in the East Program
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The East Waco Empowerment Project is getting ready to provide free holiday meals to the community. It’s apart of their 7th Annual Feast in the East program. Volunteers will be providing food boxes for families and individuals to eat during the holidays. Between...
Don’t Walk, Run Killeen Texas ! Liquor Store Will Be Closed Christmas Weekend
Merry Christmas Central Texas! It definitely is my favorite time of the year, this is when my family comes in from out of town, I make new memories with family and friends, and most importantly there’s no better type of party than a Christmas party. I don’t care if you host an ugly sweater party, your standard Christmas party, or even a nightmare on Elm Street Christmas party, Christmas parties are tons of fun.
fox44news.com
Waco to open warming center
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center at 1414 Jefferson Avenue as a warming center based on the predicted weather forecast. The Sul Ross Community Center will open Thursday, December 22, at 3 p.m....
KWTX
‘They can be their own boss’: Killeen holiday bazaar inspires children to reach for the sky
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Last-minute holiday shopping came with a slice of life lessons at the first ever Youth Takeover Holiday Bazaar. The event for kids and by kids included student volunteers from all Killeen ISD high schools. “The youth here are not just volunteers, some of them are supervisors...
WacoTrib.com
Waco's Wood Shack preparing for winter blast in December 2022
The Wood Shack, a firewood supplier at 1124 N. Loop Drive in East Waco, was busy restocking and selling their supplies throughout the day on Monday as people prepared for the incoming arctic weather. Forecast for holiday arctic blast has Waco in prep mode for people, pipes, pets. A cold...
KWTX
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
KWTX
Waco plumber offers advice for pipe protection ahead of holiday cold snap
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We are bracing for a cold snap heading into the holiday weekend next week. For some you, you may be traveling and can’t prepare your home the night before. It’s a time when we remember the four P’s: people, plants, pets and pipes.
waco-texas.com
Glass for Good
Glass recycling is nothing new, but, in partnership with Keep Waco Beautiful, a new program is giving Waco new opportunities to recycle!. Large purple Glass for Good containers will appear in several locations in the coming months, and anyone can drop off their glass in these containers. The glass from...
Keep An Eye Out: Bell County, Texas Most Wanted For December
Law enforcement in Bell County is always looking to keep us safe. Some of us may even not realize when a crime is taking place. But unfortunately every day, it does happen. Some individuals crimes are minor, and may result in a fine. Other however require a harsher sentence. Some individuals also chose to run from the law.
Local movie theater closes doors after 20 years in the communtiy
TEMPLE, Texas — After 20 years of serving the community, Premiere Cinemas is closing its chapter at the Temple mall, according to the company Facebook. The cinema wants to remind residents they have one week to use any remaining gift and reward cards. In a farewell message on their...
KWTX
‘What’s going to happen?’: Temple Mall business owners react to movie theater closure
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - At the end of December the Premiere Cinema at the Temple Mall will roll its final credits ever. Premiere Cinema announced the closure of the 20-year-old movie theater on Sunday. The movie theater was one of the first IMAX theaters in Central Texas. Premiere Cinema -...
