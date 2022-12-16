ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant Gives His Top 5 Albums Of 2022

Kevin Durant had some interesting picks. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has always been a huge music fan. In fact, some of his best celebrity friends are musicians. For example, Kevin Durant has been spotted on nights out with Drake, numerous times. Furthermore, he is constantly talking about his favorite artists.
LaVar Ball Rips Lakers While Speaking On LaMelo’s Future

LaVar Ball doesn’t have many positive things to say about the Lakers. LaVar Ball is easily one of the most famous fathers in the entire world. A few years ago, Ball gained prominence thanks to the way he was promoting his oldest son, Lonzo. At the time, the Lakers were pathetic and they were going to get a high draft pick. As a California native, LaVar was able to advocate for his son to go to the Lakers and that is exactly what happened.
LeBron James Reacts To Lakers Trade Needs

LeBron has been nicknamed “LeGM” at times. LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on the court. In over a week from now, James will get to turn 38 years old. At his age, his biggest goal is to continue racking up the accolades, and maybe even an extra championship or two.
Ja Morant’s New Like Logo Revealed

Ja Morant is gearing up for his first signature shoe. Ja Morant has ascended to the upper echelon of the NBA as of late. He is easily one of the best players in the league right now. Consequently, the Memphis Grizzlies have a very bright future. In fact, they are currently at the top of the Western Conference standings, alongside the Denver Nuggets.
Robert Sarver Finds Buyer For The Phoenix Suns

Robert Sarver is officially selling the Suns. Robert Sarver was recently exposed for a history of racism and sexism. The Phoenix Suns owner had been part of a lengthy investigation, and the results were not good. Consequently, the league hit Sarver with a $10 million fine as well as a one-year suspension from his team’s games.
