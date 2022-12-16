Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling drugs
CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs in part of the county. 43-year-old James Alvin Ratliff of Clarkton was arrested Monday and served with outstanding warrants for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances, and habitual felon.
Two arrested in Bladen County on drug charges after numerous complaints from community
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Two people were arrested on drug offenses by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says it has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area.
Police: 2 dead after shooting at NC law firm office
GOLDSBORO, NC (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter, Henry said. No other injuries were reported.
Two more charged in Bladenboro assault
BLADEN COUINTY, NC (WWAY) — Two more people face charges in a November assault that left a man in critical condition in Bladen County. According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles have been charged with Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, First Degree Burglary and Robbery with Dangerous Weapon.
Pender Education Partnership awards $8,000 in mini-grants to teachers
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Christmas came early for teachers in Pender County, as the Pender Education Partnership awarded them with mini-grants ahead of the holiday. Pender Education Partnership is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit foundation who is dedicated to helping county educators. 18 of the mini-grants were given to...
