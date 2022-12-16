Read full article on original website
Ward joins TB&T as human resources director
Jeff Kervin, President & CEO of Troy Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Michelle Ward is joining the TB&T team as Human Resources Director. She will assume the position with the retirement of Patty Hill at the end of January. Ward was most recently the Vice-President of Human Resources at Dixie Electric Cooperative in Montgomery. She is a SHRM Senior Certified Professional.
Taylor, Wright retire after 43 years with Lyncoach Truck Bodies
William (Will) Wright and Roy Taylor are retiring from Lyncoach Truck Bodies at the end of December. The longtime employees were honored at the company on December 16, 2022, with a reception to highlight their accomplishments and long tenure complete with gifts, as well as proclamations from the City of Troy.
Hill retires from TB&T after 29 year career
Troy Bank and Trust announces the retirement of Patty Hill, Senior Vice-President, and Human Resources Director. “While we hate to see Patty retire, we wish her well in the next chapter of her life”, said Jeff Kervin, President & CEO of Troy Bank & Trust. “Patty has over 40 total years of banking experience. In her years with Troy Bank, she has seen the bank grow from 3 locations to 16 locations with assets over $1.4 billion, and from 50 employees to over 180 – certainly a lot of changes.”
Troy’s National Signing Day
The early signing period for college football is here and the Troy Trojans are expected to have a big day as many players in the 2023 Recruiting Class officially become Trojans. The Messenger will be updating right here live as Troy receives letters-of-intents from incoming freshmen and transfers throughout the...
Troy Football announces 19 signees in early signing period
Dec. 21 was the early signing period for college football and it was a big day for the Troy Trojans as 23 players from across the South signed their letters-of-intent to play at Troy. Troy coach Jon Sumrall confirmed to the media on Wednesday afternoon that Troy had signed a...
Stidham earns third Academic All-American honor
Troy senior offensive lineman Austin Stidham has been named to the College Sports Communications’ (CSC) Academic All-American team for the third straight year. Stidham is the second athlete in Troy history to earn the honor three times, joining former Troy baseball player Dave Banks as the only Trojans to ever accomplish the feat. Banks did it in the 1980s.
Troy flips Southern Miss commit, lands Kentucky transfer
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Troy Trojans 2023 recruiting class grew again when Corinth High School senior linebacker Chris Rodgers announced his commitment to Troy and University of Kentucky receiver Chris Lewis announced his decision to transfer to Troy. Lewis comes to Troy after two years at Kentucky, where he...
JUCO All-American commits to Troy
On the eve of the early signing period for college football, the Troy Trojans received another commitment from a top junior college (JUCO) player in All-American edge rusher Raymond Cutts. Cutts is an Orlando, Fla., native that starred at Jones High School, earning All-State honors as a senior with 125...
Troy lands top-rated JUCO linebacker
On Monday, Dec. 19, East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) linebacker Steven Cattledge Jr. announced his commitment to Troy University. Cattledge is ranked as a four-star linebacker by On3.com and is ranked as the No. 10 overall junior college (JUCO) prospect. The 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound linebacker is also ranked as the No. 2 linebacker by On3. Cattledge committed to Troy over other offers from schools like East Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe, Washington State, McNeese State, Southeast Louisiana and Central Arkansas.
Pike County wraps up appearance in ESCC Classic
The Pike County Bulldogs closed out the 2022 portion of their 2022-2023 schedule with a second appearance in the Enterprise State Community College (ESCC) Christmas Classic, falling to the Georgia Panthers 83-48 on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The two sides trading points early, with Pike County taking a 6-5 lead before...
The ‘Human Fly’ climbs the Troy Hotel in early 1900s
In the early 1900’s, Jack Williams was known as the original “human fly.” He was also nicknamed “Crazy Jack” because he would climb giant buildings with his bare hands. He made being a dare devil profitable. Often businesses around the country would hire him to climb their buildings. Not only was this a good marketing tool but it was also used to raise money for charities. Crazy Jack began climbing buildings in 1915 and in 1918, came to Troy.
Troy Regional Medical Center Partners with Canon to Test New Mobile X-Ray Machine in the Field
Troy Regional Medical Center recently had the opportunity to partner with Canon Medical Systems to try out a mobile X-Ray machine, Mobirex i9, that had not yet been released for use in the United States medical arena. This equipment has been used in Japan. Canon introduced the Mobirex i9 at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting in Chicago that was held Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.
Bulldogs win thriller over Dale County at ESCC Classic
On the campus of Enterprise State Community College (ESCC), the Pike County Bulldogs picked up a 58-56 win over the Dale County Warriors on Monday night. Dale County jumped out to a 17-9 lead in the first quarter and held on to a 32-21 lead going into halftime. The Warriors led by as many as 21 points in the first half.
Lady Dawgs advance to second round of Dothan tournament
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pike County Lady Bulldogs knocked off Malone High School by a score of 55-14 in the first round of the Dothan Hoops Explosion on the campus of Headland High School. The Lady Dawgs dominated Malone, allowing more than two points in a quarter just once....
Dexter, The Feral Cat: A story worth telling
The Humane Society of Pike County’s annual Pet Photo Calendar Contest is a fundraiser in support of the society’s spay/neuter program. The funds raised help to reduce the number of the unwanted, unloved and, too often, abused animals in Pike County. Donna Brockmann, HSPC president, said every animal...
Troy falls to Belmont in overtime
The Troy Trojans (5-6) women’s basketball team wrapped up their non-conference schedule on the road Tuesday, Dec. 20, with a 98-87 loss to the Belmont Bruins (4-7) in overtime. Troy fell behind 21-19 in the first quarter but rebounded and tied the score 42-42 at halftime. The Trojans came...
Monday traffic fatality in Pike County
A single-vehicle crash that occurred on the morning of Dec. 19, in Pike County, claimed the life of a Phenix City man, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The release states that Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was fatally injured when the Phenix City resident’s 2022 Vanderhall...
Punter’s big night propels Trojans
Troy senior Kieffer Punter had a career night as the Troy Trojans (8-4) men’s basketball team picked up a 77-71 road win over the Southeast Louisiana Lions (5-7) on Dec. 17. Troy’s win over the Lions not only snapped a four-game road losing streak but it also gave the Trojans a bit of redemption after losing to Southeast Louisiana last season.
PCES Baby Betas Reaching Out At Christmas Time
The Pike County Elementary School Baby Beta members completed their second service project of the year on Tuesday. “For their first stop, they visited Serene Manor in Brundidge where they previously visited in November for Veterans Day,” said Rebecca Brooks, advisor. “For this trip, they took Christmas gifts for the 17 residents. Every resident received a bag filled with a blanket, pillow, toiletry items, a stocking, fruit, candy canes, and their own elf. “
