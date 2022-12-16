In the early 1900’s, Jack Williams was known as the original “human fly.” He was also nicknamed “Crazy Jack” because he would climb giant buildings with his bare hands. He made being a dare devil profitable. Often businesses around the country would hire him to climb their buildings. Not only was this a good marketing tool but it was also used to raise money for charities. Crazy Jack began climbing buildings in 1915 and in 1918, came to Troy.

