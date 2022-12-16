Read full article on original website
Related
Three Men Guilty of Trafficking Drugs in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Attorney for Idaho announced three men from out of state have been prosecuted recently for trafficking drugs, including the deadly fentanyl, in the Magic Valley in three separate cases. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said 47-year-old Brian Schroeder, of Arizona, Cortez Williams, 46, of Reno, Nevada, and Fabian Clark, 44, of Yuma County, Arizona, were all charged with drug trafficking in the Magic Valley. Schroder pleaded guilty last week to possession of large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after being stopped by a Jerome County Sheriff's deputy on U.S. Highway 93. A search of his car found a little more than three pounds of fentanyl, a little more than three pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. Schroeder will be sentenced in March. Williams was sentenced in early December to a little more than 11 years in federal prison after being caught with six pounds of meth he was trying to bring to another person in the Magic Valley. Clark, was sentenced in November to 14 years in prison after he was found in Twin Falls with about 900 fentanyl pills, meth, and a loaded gun. According to Hurwit, Clark had tried to arrange for someone else to get another shipment of drugs while in jail. Law enforcement stopped the shipment before it got to the Gem State. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit in a statement. “The strong partnerships we have between federal, state, and local law enforcement are the backbone of our counter-drugs program and will continue to make a positive impact statewide.” The Idaho State Police, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office worked on the cases.
Do You Know What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town is?
Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First let's take a look at some...
One of the Best Mountain Towns in America is Right Here in Idaho
When it comes to mountains and awesome small towns in the mountains... we sure know what we’re doing here in Idaho — but which one of our small towns is now ranking on a new national list of the best mountain towns in America?. There’s a recent article...
Out-of-state drug traffickers prosecuted in federal court
Three out-of-state individuals were recently prosecuted in federal court for bringing illicit drugs into the Magic Valley area, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit Monday. The post Out-of-state drug traffickers prosecuted in federal court appeared first on Local News 8.
Hagerman Fossil Beds film: 'A Window Into the Past'
BOISE, Idaho — Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument just won first place in the video category of the 2022 National Association for Interpretation (NAI) Interpretive Media Awards, for its film titled "A Window Into the Past". The award was given during an online ceremony held on Thursday, by NAI,...
kmvt
Community rallies to support Jerome family displaced by house fire
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support a family whose house was destroyed due to a fire. According to the Jerome Fire Department, around 11:30 PM Friday night, crews responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of North Kennedy Street in Jerome.
3 hospitalized after crash in Jerome County
BOISE, Idaho — Three people were taken to local hospitals after a crash on US Highway 93 in Jerome County, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported Tuesday evening. Police said the crash happened when an 18-year-old man from Jerome attempted to make a left turn onto westbound 200 North from the highway in a GMC Sierra. The man failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by a 47-year-old man from Jerome.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 2