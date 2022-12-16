Read full article on original website
Springfield group seeking ways to boost civic engagement issues recommendations
SPRINGFIELD — A working group tasked with finding ways to boost civic engagement among Springfield residents suggested, as part of seven recommendations, that the city develop opportunities for youth participation and hold monthly briefings for residents. First appointed by City Council President Jesse Lederman in October, the Working Group...
Holyoke City Council calls on Gov.-elect Healey to end public schools state receivership
HOLYOKE – The City Council called on incoming Gov. Maura Healey to end state receivership of the Holyoke Public Schools in 2023. Several councilors say receivership was a failure and produced few, if any, positive results. On Tuesday, Councilors Kevin Jourdain and Linda Vacon filed an order that calls...
Single-family house sells for $520,000 in Easthampton
Carl Bannon and Karen Miscall bannon bought the property at 144 Main Street, Easthampton, from Jennifer A Hamilton on Nov. 28, 2022. The $520,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $174. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 8,470-square-foot lot. Additional...
MassLive.com
Belchertown conservation administrator resigns
BELCHERTOWN — Erica N. Larner, the town’s conservation administrator since 2018, announced she is resigning effective Dec. 28 to accept a position with Pioneer Valley Planning Commission. She will be a planner with the agency’s Land Use and Environmental Protection Department, her resignation letter says. In another...
Cannabis retailer eyes new shop at Dunkin’ site on Westfield’s North Side
WESTFIELD — Representatives of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. came before the Planning Board on Tuesday seeking a special permit to relocate the retail portion of their planned marijuana operation to 475 Southampton Road, the current site of a Dunkin’ Donuts that is moving to a new location. After the discussion, the hearing was continued to Jan. 17.
Single family residence in West Springfield sells for $320,000
Eddie Rodriguez and Jacky Rodriguez acquired the property at 444 Rogers Avenue, West Springfield, from Robyn Smith champion on Nov. 28, 2022, for $320,000 which works out to $148 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 30,436 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Palmer School Committee discusses finance audit following MassLive report
Following a MassLive investigation into confidentiality agreements signed at Palmer public schools in the last six years — which found one former teacher was paid out a $25,000 settlement — school committee members are exploring the idea of a forensic audit of the school district’s finances. At...
Springfield rehires Stephen Lonergan as city treasurer
SPRINGFIELD - Stephen Lonergan, who previously served as the city’s treasurer from 2010 to 2020, will return to the job in January. Lonergan’s appointment was announced Wednesday by Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Timothy J. Plante, the city’s chief administrative and financial officer. The move follows the...
Leaky school roof in Amherst could cost more than $3M to replace
AMHERST — Amherst-Pelham Regional Public Schools Superintendent Michael Morris told officials from the four regional towns during a joint meeting Saturday that it would cost more than $3 million to replace a leaking roof at Amherst Regional Middle School. Though officials from the regional towns of Amherst, Leverett, Pelham...
Single family residence in South Hadley sells for $580,000
Julie Sayre and Brian Giordano bought the property at 12 Pearl Street, South Hadley, from Mary A Coughlin and Keri L Camarigg on Dec. 1, 2022. The $580,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $222. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Detached house sells in Holyoke for $440,500
Erika Bonnevie acquired the property at 73 Wellesley Road, Holyoke, from Lori A Hafner and Donald J Hafner on Dec. 1, 2022. The $440,500 purchase price works out to $182 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 10,125 square-foot lot.
Worcester Mayor Joe Petty announces he’ll be running for reelection
After initial uncertainty about running for a seventh term, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty announced Wednesday he will seek reelection. Petty made the announcement during a radio appearance on Talk of the Commonwealth on Wednesday morning. “I plan on running,” Petty told host Hank Stolz during a discussion of the upcoming...
Can a $180,000 lighting project make this Northampton bridge a gateway to a left-out part of town?
Northampton leaders hope a roughly $180,000 project to illuminate and refurbish an iconic city bridge can be the needed spark that spreads foot traffic and attention to businesses they say have been somewhat cut off from the city’s downtown district. The bridge that stands between the main area of...
Three-bedroom home sells for $273,000 in West Springfield
Heather Allen bought the property at 70 Grove Street, West Springfield, from Dwight Northrup on Nov. 28, 2022. The $273,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $230. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 9,565-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Single family residence sells for $220,000 in Holyoke
Thomas Feeley acquired the property at 27 Temple Street, Holyoke, from Jessica Ryder Toomey on Nov. 28, 2022, for $220,000 which works out to $207 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. The unit sits on a 5,620-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Single family residence sells for $230,000 in East Longmeadow
Maryann Spillane and Dennis Spillane bought the property at 208 Westwood Avenue, East Longmeadow, from Agnes M Est Dion on Dec. 1, 2022, for $230,000 which works out to $159 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 28,693 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Single family residence sells in Chicopee for $290,000
Kristy Munro bought the property at 93 Lafayette Street, Chicopee, from Claire V Ringuette and Linda Beaudry on Nov. 28, 2022. The $290,000 purchase price works out to $179 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 7,200-square-foot lot. These nearby...
Condominium in Northampton sells for $464,000
Jordan Wagner bought the property at 42 Pleasant St., Northampton, from Alexander George and Elisa S Mai on Nov. 28, 2022. The $464,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $387. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. These nearby units have also recently...
Condominium in Westfield sells for $210,000
Jonathan Gegetskas bought the property at 150 Hillside Road, Westfield, from William T Nicol and Joanne Nicol on Dec. 1, 2022. The $210,000 purchase price works out to $269 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In April...
Single-family residence sells for $250,000 in Ware
Jonathan Chute and Elisa Tucker chute acquired the property at 694 West Main Street, Ware, from Timothy R Mundell and Jessica M Mundell on Nov. 30, 2022. The $250,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $193. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 5.3-acre lot.
