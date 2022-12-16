'Emily in Paris' Actor Sports Suave Barbiecore Suit in Red Carpet Photos

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix

Apparently the fashion in Emily in Paris isn't just on screen.

British actor Lucien Laviscount brought his fashion A-game in real life on Thursday night, while attending the Emily in Paris French Consulate Red Carpet in New York City.

The 30-year-old TV star showed up to the event in a bright all-pink ensemble, embracing Barbiecore with the dapper monochromatic look.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Laviscount, who plays Alfie in the hit Netflix series that has become known for its avant-garde wardrobe styles, kept his look consistent for Thursday night, wearing even a pair of matching hot pink sneakers to complete the edgy look.

The comedy-drama series starring Lily Collins is styled by designer Patricia Field, who is well-known for her work on Sex and the City, another show with trend-setting style.

Collins, 33, was also present at Thursday night's swanky event, where she donned a festive bow-covered minidress and a pair of chunky silver platform heels.

(L-R) Darren Starr, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucas Bravo, Kate Walsh, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Paul Forman, JeremyO. Harris, and Samuel Arnold Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Collins and Laviscount were joined by the rest of the Emily in Paris crew, which also includes Kate Walsh, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Phillippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo and more.

The cast is currently gearing up for the premiere of Season 3, which debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season as well.