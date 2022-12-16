Read full article on original website
SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen
The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Watch SZA’s New “Nobody Gets Me” Video
SZA has shared a video for “Nobody Gets Me,” marking the release day of new album SOS. Bradley Calder directed the video. SZA, who wore a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey for the album cover and a Seattle Mariners baseball cap on Saturday Night Live, continues the sporty sartorial theme, wearing a New York Jets jacket as she mooches about on a rooftop. Watch it below.
Cardi B Joins Rosalía for New “Despechá” Remix: Listen
Rosalía has enlisted Cardi B for a new remix of her song “Despechá.” Listen to the new “Despechá Rmx” below. Rosalía shared “Despechá” in July, and she released the track’s music video in August. The song got included on on Motomami +, a deluxe update of Rosalía’s album Motomami.
Billie Eilish Brings Out Childish Gambino to Perform “Redbone”: Watch
Billie Eilish brought the last of her three hometown performances to a close last night (December 16) in Inglewood, California, with even more special guests. After surprising fans with live performances alongside Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers on Thursday (December 15), Eilish brought out Donald Glover to perform his Childish Gambino hit “Redbone” as part of her Friday night set, Rolling Stone reports. The Atlanta multi-hyphinate also stuck around to sing “Happy Birthday to You” to Eilish, who celebrates her 21st birthday on December 18. Watch it happen below.
Donald Glover to Star as Spider-Man Villain Hypno-Hustler in New Movie
Donald Glover has been cast as the lead in an upcoming live-action movie about a villain in the Spider-Man universe, Variety and Deadline report. He’ll appear as the Hypno-Hustler, a late 1970s musician who uses his band, deceptive gear, and his musical influence to rob his audiences. Glover is also working as a producer on the project, which does not yet have a release date.
Wiz Khalifa Is George Clinton in Trailer for New Movie Spinning Gold: Watch
Wiz Khalifa portrays Parliament leader and funk icon George Clinton in a forthcoming film about Casablanca Records. Spinning Gold chronicles the rise of the label in the 1970s, following founder and producer Neil Bogart (played by Jeremy Jordan) as he signs artists who would go on to become icons of their era. The movie depicts the ascent of Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, the Isley Brothers, the Village People, Kiss, Bill Withers, and more. Watch the trailer below (via Complex).
“Gorilla”
One of the biggest themes across Little Simz’s last two albums—2019’s GREY Area and 2021’s Mercury Prize-winning Sometimes I Might Be Introvert—is the mental anguish of navigating isolation amidst public triumph. “I’m paranoid, I feel my life is a mess/I’m just usin' my voice, hope it will have an effect,” she raps on “I Love You, I Hate You.” Simz’s limber flows and commanding voice helped her cut through the anxiety of these intrusive thoughts. But on “Gorilla,” from her latest album NO THANK YOU, she sounds fully relaxed. “Drink ’42 and smoke cigar/Name one time where I didn't deliver,” she boasts over thick bass plunks and light drums courtesy of producer Inflo. The bleating fanfare of horns adds to the victorious mood as Simz slings lines with cocky casualness: “I'm cut with a different scissor/From the same cloth as my dear ancestors/That's why this shit gives you the shivers.” “Gorilla” is a retort against rap game bullshit, but it’s also the loosest Simz has sounded in years. It’s great.
DJ Premier on the Music That Made Him
Walking into DJ Premier’s studio compound is like embarking on a tour through music history. His career as one of rap’s greatest-ever producers and DJs began in 1989, when he and the late rapper Guru joined forces as Gang Starr to drop their debut album No More Mr. Nice Guy and helped to architect the sample-based sound of New York hip-hop in the ’90s. Several Gang Starr portraits adorn the studio walls, alongside a panoramic shot of Premier and Christina Aguilera sitting at a mixing board for a 2006 Vibe profile, and several RIAA plaques: one for JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, for which Premier produced the songs “D’Evils” and “Bring It On”; another for Rage Against the Machine’s The Battle of Los Angeles, which the band gave Premier after a 1999 tour with Gang Starr.
Watch Billie Eilish Sing “Motion Sickness” With Phoebe Bridgers and “My Hero” With Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl
Last night (December 15), Billie Eilish brought out some special guests during her concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum. First, she was joined by Dave Grohl to perform Foo Fighters’ “My Hero.” Introducing the song, Grohl said, “You know, I have to say, earlier this year, all of the Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys, and, when Billie came out for her performance in the Taylor Hawkins T-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude. So, from our families who are here tonight, the Hawkins family, and everyone, we’d like to thank you very much for that. So let’s, let’s sing it for Taylor.”
Deathprod Announces New Album Compositions, Shares Video: Watch
Deathprod, the ambient project of Norwegian musician Helge Sten, has announced a new album. Compositions will arrive on January 27 via Smalltown Supersound. He’s released the lead single “Composition 1” to coincide with the news, and it comes with a music video directed by Kim Hiorthøy. Find it below.
Watch MIKE’s New “No Curse Lifted (Rivers of Love)” Video
MIKE’s latest album, Beware of the Monkey, is out today (December 21), and the New York–based rapper and producer has shared a new video to coincide with its release. Directed by frequent collaborator Ryosuke Tanzawa, the “No Curse Lifted (Rivers of Love)” visual follows MIKE as he enters a bright-lit photo studio by car and raps over the beat, as a stylist hands him clothes to try on and another person uses a money-counting machine. Watch it happen below.
Watch Brandi Carlile Perform “The Story” and “You and Me On The Rock” on SNL
Brandi Carlile was the musical guest on the December 10 episode of Saturday Night Live. The Steve Martin and Martin Short–hosted episode saw Carlile perform the In These Silent Days cut “You and Me On The Rock” with Lucius and “The Story,” the title track from her 2007 sophomore LP. Check it out below.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: SZA, Valee, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from SZA, Valee, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Leland Whitty, Hammok, Nathan Salsburg, Kamaiyah, and Bryce Dessner & Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Oscars 2023: LCD Soundsystem, Taylor Swift, Mitski, Rihanna, and More Make Shortlist for Best Original Song
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the shortlists for several categories at the 2023 Academy Awards. The race for Best Original Song, in particular, features an interesting blend of indie artists and pop stars: LCD Soundsystem, Taylor Swift, Mitski, the Weeknd, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Giveon, Selena Gomez, and Jazmine Sullivan are all on the shortlist, which you can find in full below.
SZA Scores First No. 1 Album With SOS
SZA has landed her first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. SOS—her highly-anticipated follow-up to Ctrl—earned 318,000 equivalent album units in the United States in its first week, reports Billboard. It marked SZA’s biggest week to date and earned the album the fifth largest debut of the year, following Taylor Swift’s Midnights (1.578 million), Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (521,000), Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss (404,000), and Beyoncé’s Renaissance (332,000). Previously, Ctrl hit its peak position on the chart in July of 2017, when it debuted at No. 3.
Little Simz, Mica Levi, Sabrina Carpenter, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Lizzo to Replace Yeah Yeah Yeahs as SNL’s December 17 Musical Guest
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have canceled their upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live due to guitarist Nick Zinner’s current bout of pneumonia. The band announced the news via social media early this morning (December 11). “As many of our fans know Nick has had pneumonia over the past month and it’s been an up and down recovery process,” they wrote in a statement. “The band’s top priority is supporting Nick through a full recovery, as a result we had to pull out from our engagements of KROG’s Acoustic Christmas and Saturday Night Live.” The trio were slated to perform as musical guests on the December 17 installment. Now, SNL has announced that Lizzo will replace Yeah Yeah Yeahs for the episode. Elvis star Austin Butler is still scheduled to host.
SZA, Lana Del Rey, Kate NV, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Water From Your Eyes’ Rachel Brown Announces New Thanks for Coming Album
Thanks for Coming, the solo project of Water From Your Eyes’ Rachel Brown, has announced they’ve signed to Danger Collective and a new album is on the way. Billed as a best-of compilation, You Haven’t Missed Much comes out this Friday, December 16. Check out the single “Plagiarizer” below.
2023 Grammys: Trevor Noah Returns as Host
Trevor Noah is returning to host the 2023 Grammy Awards, Billboard reports. It’ll be his third consecutive year hosting the ceremony after making his debut in 2021 and coming back for 2022. Upon taking over the hosting duties in 2021, he replaced Alicia Keys, who’d hosted the Grammys in 2019 and 2020.
