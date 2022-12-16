ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

Fredericktown alumni announce Catherine Zagula Women in STEM Scholarship

FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown High School Alumni Association has announced that a scholarship honoring the teaching career of Catherine Zagula (1969-2009) has been fully endowed by Malcolm R. Shrimplin, an FHS graduate. To be awarded this spring, the purpose of this scholarship is to encourage young women to further study...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Wilhelmina T. Carroll

Wilhelmina T. Carroll, age 94, of Fredericktown, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1928, in Melrose, Iowa, to the late Edward and Agnes (Killion) Cleary. Wilhelmina was a member of the Christ the King Church...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Community offers ideas to repurpose Danville school building

DANVILLE — The future of the former Danville Intermediate School building was discussed at the December's board of education meeting on Monday night. Interest in the building stems from Danville Local Schools administration exiting the building next school year to 203 Ridge Street.
DANVILLE, OH
William Michael Harvilla

William Michael Harvilla, age 75, of Howard, Ohio passed away on December 18, 2022, at The Laurels of Mount Vernon. He was born on September 30, 1947, in Palmerton, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Mary (Matuska) Harvilla. To plant a tree in memory of William Harvilla as a living tribute, please...
HOWARD, OH
Donations to Food For The Hungry total over $300K and still growing

MOUNT VERNON — The 41st anniversary of the Food For The Hungry drive brought Knox County residents, businesses, schools, and organizations together to help fight food insecurity. These collective efforts resulted in donations totaling $321,697.64 and 20 truckloads of food, and the total is still climbing.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Elks Lodge #140 awards $8,500 in grants

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Elks Lodge #140 has a 125-year history of investing in the community and improving the quality of life for Knox County residents. Lodge members continued that tradition in 2022. The lodge applied for and received $8,500 in grant funds from the Elks National Foundation...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Cheryl A. Kimble

Cheryl A. Kimble, age 79, of Fredericktown passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Med Central Hospital in Mansfield with her loving family at her side. In keeping with Cheryl’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date and time to be announced.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Knox Grand Jury indicts 8

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Grand Jury handed down eight indictments on Monday. Joseph Wilson, Mount Vernon, two rape charges, both first-degree felonies.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

