BBC
Sheffield: Gun shop gang caught after ordering takeaway
A gang who stole firearms from a gun shop were caught when one used his mobile phone to order a takeaway from the scene. The four men have been jailed for their part in the raid at Hardy's Gunsmiths in Sheffield on 3 April 2020. Police said they were charged...
BBC
Festive cruise cancelled with 1,400 on board at Tilbury
About 1,400 people have had a Christmas market cruise cancelled after they boarded when issues were found with the lifeboat station onboard. Guests were due to set sail on the ship Ambience on Sunday from Tilbury in Essex to Zeebrugge in Belgium. Ambassador Cruise Lines, which operates the vessel, said...
BBC
Worthing landlady jailed for seven-year modern slavery abuse
A landlady who held a vulnerable woman captive in domestic servitude for seven years has been jailed. Farzana Kausar, 58, took control of her victim's finances, cut her off from her relatives and forced her to cook and clean. The victim, aged 62, rented a room from Kausar's mother, who...
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
BBC
Disabled Hampshire student had to pay for university bed
A student with cerebral palsy had to pay for her own specialist equipment to allow her to attend university after her local authority refused. Izzie Stevens, from Fleet in Hampshire, paid more than £2,000 for a hoist and a bed so she could go to Reading University to study biomedicine.
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
Man admits manslaughter after dragging victim under car
A motorist dragged a woman under his car for half a mile before leaving her body on the road side. Nawelle Ormerod was fatally injured in the Nuneaton incident, in what a prosecutor said was one of the worst hit and run cases they had come across. Pierce Whelan, 36,...
BBC
Herefordshire Viking hoard thieves must repay £600k
Two men found guilty of stealing a £3m Viking hoard have been ordered to pay more than £600,000 each or spend five more years in jail. George Powell and Layton Davies were jailed in 2019 for not declaring their find of coins and jewellery in a field in Herefordshire four years earlier.
BBC
Shoreham air crash victims unlawfully killed, coroner concludes
Eleven men who died when a jet crashed on a dual carriageway during an air show were unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded. The men died when a Hawker Hunter plane crashed on the A27 in West Sussex as it carried out a stunt at the Shoreham Airshow on 22 August 2015.
BBC
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney get freedom of Wrexham
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds described himself and Rob McElhenney as "the luckiest guys on Earth" after being awarded the freedom of Wrexham. The Wrexham AFC owners were honoured by the county council for their help promoting the city. Reynolds told a council meeting via video link: "Wrexham is home to...
BBC
Man to spend 'tough' third Christmas shielding
A man who will spend his third Christmas shielding said it "can be tough" for him. Karl Knights from Leiston, Suffolk, has cerebral palsy and is immuno-supressed. The 26-year-old is continuing to stay at home due to his increased risk of complications from a potential Covid-19 infection. "Outside of the...
BBC
Killamarsh murders: Damien Bendall given whole-life order
A man who murdered his pregnant partner, her two children, and another child has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term. Damien Bendall killed his four victims with a claw hammer at a house in Derbyshire in 2021. He pleaded guilty to murdering Terri Harris, 35, her son John Bennett,...
