ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Was 'Hanukkah On Rye' Filmed in Real Jewish Delis? Where Was the Movie Filmed?

Hanukkah on Rye takes the delicious world of Jewish delis and gives it the spotlight it deserves. There is a romance involved as well, but the food is what's important. At least, that's how Molly and Jacob view it. The two are competing deli owners in New York City. So of course there's a blowout when they get coupled by a matchmaker and suddenly have to talk with one another. Maybe even... get over their differences and make delicious deli meals together? The two delis are set in New York, but is that where Hanukkah on Rye was filmed?
Salon

Hallmark's latest Jewish offering: An order of "Hanukkah on Rye" piled high with racial pandering

"It's Chanukkah, Bubbe, I don't have time for deep thoughts: just latkes, dreidels and menorahs." - Molly (Yael Grobglas) in Hallmark's "Hanukkah on Rye" I want to skip ahead for a second, because against everything I experienced previously while watching Hallmark's nonsensically titled holiday movie "Hanukkah on Rye," I cried at the end. There's a moment where the romantic leads' grandmothers realize they have a deeper connection than the plot contrivance of their respective deli behemoths, and I was, in spite of my better judgment, touched. Images of diasporic Jews finding each other after lifetimes apart will always carry with it a certain bittersweet resonance, even when it comes after 80 minutes of regressive vapidity. Ya got me.
TMZ.com

Stars Celebrating Hanukkah -- Chag Sameach!

Hanukkah is upon us, and these celebs have lit the menorah and honored the holiday in style -- some with their closest loved ones!. Andy Cohen had the huge honor of lighting his neighborhood's massive menorah this year ... while 'Catfish's Nev Schulman snapped a pic of him doing the same from the comfort of his own home.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
New York Post

People shocked to discover what nutcrackers are actually for

Nutcrackers have become a staple part of Christmas decor — but their actual purpose has been a shock to some. Turns out, the true function of nutcrackers lies within its name. People have taken to social media to express their surprise after discovering nutcrackers are actually used to crack nuts. It may seem obvious given the name of the figurine, but it seems to have gone right over so many people’s heads. “‘You’re telling me that nutcrackers can actually crack nuts?’ -Me, Thanksgiving 2022,” one person tweeted. “Oomf genuinely didn’t know that nutcrackers crack nuts I’m sobbing rn,” another said. “Nutcrackers are actually used to crack...
Looper

Actors Who Refused To Be In Bill Murray Movies

Some actors could be proclaimed "America's Sweetheart" or "America's Dad," but Bill Murray can make a go at being "America's Fun Uncle." A little dangerous, perpetually aloof, and likely to play oafs, ne'er-do-wells, sad sacks, and party animals, Murray is synonymous, and intertwined, with his characters, and delighting audiences with his inscrutability and emotion-driven acting. Since breaking out as a star on "Saturday Night Live" in the late 1970s, Murray went on to become a dominant comic actor of the 1980s, starring in classics like "Caddyshack," "Stripes," and "Ghostbusters." He eventually leaned into "elder statesman of indie auteur cinema" status, collaborating with and serving as a muse to filmmakers including Wes Anderson and Sofia Coppola.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

Comments / 0

Community Policy