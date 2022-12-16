Read full article on original website
Video: Forbidden Announces New Dreadnought Team Edition Bike
Stick to the race line, or carve your own on the DREADNOUGHT GX LTD Team Edition. This team replica build features a shred-ready spec, tested and approved by the Forbidden Synthesis Factory team. With a limited number of units available, and all of them assembled at our Cumberland headquarters, these bikes will be as exclusive as the ones found under our factory pilots. These bikes feature a SRAM GX 12-speed drivetrain, Code R brakes, RockShox Zeb and Super Deluxe Ultimate dampers, Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels (available in either a full 29 or mixed wheel configuration), and rider’s choice of Maxxis tire casings and frame colour. Each bike is outfitted with a size-specific handlebar rise, taking our industry-leading One Ride Philosophy to the next level. The only thing the Dreadnought GX - LTD Team Edition needs is a steady diet of rough and rowdy terrain.
Video: Does Going Pro Make a Difference? Tom Goes "Full Pro"
A long time ago, in a bike park far far away we set out to answer the age old question: Does going pro actually make a difference? And if so, how much?. To test this Tom races the EWS Whistler, way back in August, from the Hilton Hotel with his self-made “Pro” Set-up for the weekend. He’s got all the food he can eat, a comfy bed to sleep in, a masseuse for his aching muscles, and even a mechanic to look after his bike.
Enter To Win a Bell 4Forty Air Fasthouse Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
MSRP - $ 150 in USD (each)
Crankworx Announces 2023 Season Including July Dates for Whistler
Competition wrapped just five weeks ago in Rotorua, but we're continuing full gas through a short off-season. We'll be kicking off international MTB competition season in 2023 with a shuffled calendar that will bring the action to New Zealand in March, before heading back Down Under to Australia in May. June will bring Crankworx into the thick of World Cup DH racing in Europe, before the season’s final battles play out in Canada in July.
What to Carry to Fix Most Things On Your Bike
There is no shortage of well-designed packable tools these days, but the overlap in utility can lead to you carrying far more than need be. We all know that person with 20 pounds of tools and spare parts jammed into their riding pack, and even though it's well-intentioned, it might not be the only way. My goal here is to assemble a svelte toolkit that can fix most of the things you're liable to break on a ride, at least enough to get you home. Ideally it can all fit in a small hip pack, or within the many pockets of your favorite cargo shorts.
The Deviate Selkie is an Aluminum Lugged Carbon Kids Bike
If you found yourself at TweedLove this year, you might have noticed a bike nestled in the back of the Deviate stand. It has all the look of a functional prototype. Aluminum. Carbon. It’s festooned with gorgeous components, largely courtesy of Hope. But… slightly smaller than the usual Deviate offerings.
Video: Off-Season Antics With the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team
The Rocky Mountain Race Face EWS Team had an incredible year in 2022. Bikes and bodies were tested. Personal bests were bested. Tears were shed and brakes were bled. And it all culminated with some standout results from our three hardworking athletes, including Enduro racing veteran Jesse Melamed getting crowned EWS World Champion.
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Performance of the Year Nominees
Mountain bike racing and events are inherently dangerous. Whether it's something like Rampage, where getting down clean is a massive accomplishment, or a World Cup XC race, where you're pushing into the red, lap after lap, and trying to descend on the limit even as you flat line. Of course, pushing ourselves is something a lot of us might enjoy when we go and ride for pleasure - but to push to your limit, with the pressure of elite competition and the whole cycling world watching, are very different things.
Video: Behind The Scenes Of Fabio Wibmer's 'Street Life'
Go behind the scenes of Fabio Wibmer’s Street Life and learn more about what it took to bring this new video project to fruition. Filmed over 3 days in and around Nice, France, watch as Fabio Wibmer, joined by fellow rider John Langlois, photographer Hannes Berger, and filmer’s Robbie Meade and Chris Seager, create the launch video for our latest shoe addition, the Stamp Street Fabio.
Video: The Best Bang for Buck MTB Exercises To Improve Your Performance
Have limited time, equipment, or want to keep your MTB training short and sweet….here’s our suggested top 3 MTB (trail, enduro, and downhill) exercises and why (see video). Equipment required: Barbell set and rowing machine. Instructions: Complete the following 3 exercises twice weekly, completing in two different procedures...
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike Product of the Year Nominees
After the bedlam of 2020, its hangover extended well into 2022. Throw rising fuel prices and rising inflation into the mix and the bike industry seemed to be chasing its tail as it tried to get a handle on the rising costs that were eventually handed onto the consumer. That's not to say there aren't some good value bike parts out there. In fact, some of our favorite parts of this year offered great value, even if not a particularly low price.
Enter To Win a Shimano Saint Groupset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
The OG of downhill groupsets, Shimano Saint knows a thing or two about getting you down the trail faster and with more control. Whether racing for World Cup wins, doing runs at the local bike park, or hitting your favorite features, Shimano Saint delivers. With SHADOW RD+ and Bump Stopper...
Movies For Your Monday
Graham Agassiz - North River: A bucket list idea and a dream that he never expected to be realized. For a long while Graham Agassiz has had the North Thompson River region on his radar. In his latest video, ‘North River’ he was lucky enough to be granted permission by the First Nation, to ride the unique BC terrain. Undertaking the majority of the project by boat and canoe, as-well as camping on a small island, the whole crew were inspired by the ways of the Simpcw First Nation.
