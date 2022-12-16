Carla Crittendon

South Bend-based Teachers Credit Union announced the three winners of the David R. Sage Award, a yearly honor that recognizes employees who show exemplary leadership skills.

The award is named for David R. Sage, former board chairman who was a leader at TCU for almost four

decades. Every year, recipients are honored in three categories: community service, leadership in the workplace and in core values.

Winners are nominated by employees and chosen by an executive committee. This year's winners are:

Josh Lloyd

Leadership in Community Service: Carla Crittendon, director of compensation and benefits

Leadership in the Workplace: Josh Lloyd, area manager in central Indiana

Leadership in Core Values: Jeff Sobieralski, director of member financial wellness

Crittendon is a board member for the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation and a community relations ambassador for both South Bend and the University of Notre Dame.

“Crittendon offers a tremendous amount of time and talent giving back to youth in our communities,

as well as to TCU and its employees,” according to a TCU press release.

Jeff Sobieralski

Lloyd began his career at TCU in 1996 in a junior co-op program, and he hasn't looked back.

“Josh leads with passion, drive, and desire to move TCU and the community forward,” the release said.

Sobieralski started off as a teller in 2005 and worked his way up to director of member financial wellness.

“He leads by example in every facet of his role,” the company said. “He is the first to volunteer, the first to jump in and help solve other employee issues, and he has taken every challenge presented to him in stride to analyze, strategize and accomplish his objectives.”

TCU has more than 50 branches throughout Northwest Indiana and Michiana. It has more than 300,000 members and was founded in 1931.

The post TCU announces 2022 David R. Sage Award recipients appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .