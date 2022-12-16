How Mental Health America, Holiday Helping Hand, is brightening season for many struggling

Though often depicted as merry and bright, the holiday season can be a difficult time for many.

“It's always been a time, for some people, of great joy and abundance, but for others, it could mean sadness because of loss or maybe stressful times trying to make the holidays perfect,” said Janet Caruso, director of family support, advocacy and education at Mental Health America of Dutchess County. “During COVID, when people could not see their family and friends, I think it was very isolating.”

A 2006 report from the American Psychological Association found that 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season. In 2014, the National Alliance on Mental Illness reported that 64% of people with mental illness said the holidays worsened their conditions.

But Caruso hopes to make the holidays at least a little happier for the people in Mental Health America’s programs, thanks in part to Holiday Helping Hand.

Holiday Helping Hand has served Dutchess County charities for 40 years, raising funds for holiday programs, gatherings and other charitable programs. The charity drive, a collaboration between the Poughkeepsie Journal and the United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region, raised more than $40,700 last year, with money split between 32 charities.

Mental Health America of Dutchess County received $700, allowing the organization to purchase 28 TJ Maxx gift cards for families participating in the organization’s programs. The goal, Caruso said, was to allow recipients a more personal experience.

“Gift cards allow them a little bit of flexibility whether it's the size or color of the item,” Caruso said. “And, it's kind of a nice way to let them choose what they need.”

Mental Health America of Dutchess County’s family support, advocacy & education department provides numerous services, with a focus on strength-based, person-centered, trauma-informed and family-driven care, Caruso said.

These services include both adult and child case management, addiction services, parenting classes and a mobile crisis team. However, Caruso said they are also able to connect people with other agencies and services throughout Dutchess County.

“We stress mental health and wellness all year long,” Caruso said. “And we want people to know that help is available, that Dutchess County has a lot of services from MHA and from a lot of agencies that we partner with. So, whereas many times our families will use many of our programs, if we don't have the particular service they need, we'd love to refer them to our other human service agencies in Dutchess County.”

If you are in need of someone to talk to, assistance or just to learn more about the organization, visit mhadutchess.org. You can also call 845-473-2500, ext. 1316, during regular business hours. And if you are in crisis you can call the Dutchess County Helpline at 845-485-9700.

How to donate to Holiday Helping Hand

For four decades, Holiday Helping Hand, a joint venture between the Poughkeepsie Journal and United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region, has funded Dutchess County programs that assist local kids and families in having a happy holiday season, through the generosity of local donors. The donations through this season will fund programs next year that include warm clothing, gift card and utility bill payment giveaways, and holiday parties.

To donate, visit uwdor.org/hhh or mail a check to Holiday Helping Hand, United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region, 75 Market St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Checks should be made payable to Holiday Helping Hand.

