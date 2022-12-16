ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Biden approval rating sits at 44 percent: poll

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GG9rq_0jlBV6Rg00

President Biden’s approval rating sits at 44 percent, according to a new poll published Friday, remaining generally consistent with other recent polling on the president.

A poll conducted by Morning Consult for the Bipartisan Policy Center found Biden with an approval rating of 44 percent, compared to 53 percent who said they disapproved of his job as president.

And while Biden’s approval rating remains underwater, the poll also found that 47 percent of respondents surveyed said they had voted for the president in 2020, while another 43 percent had voted for former President Trump. Eight percent surveyed said they did not vote in the 2020 election, and 2 percent said they voted for another candidate.

That poll is a slight shift upward since October, when a Morning Consult-Politico survey found his approval rating at 43 percent. The polling also comes as a CNN survey earlier this month showed Biden with a 46 percent approval rating compared to late October, when his approval rating sat at 41 percent.

Recent surveys suggest that the president has seen a slight bump in approval since the midterms, when Democrats outperformed expectations by keeping control of the Senate and only losing the House by a narrower margin.

The poll from Morning Consult and the Bipartisan Policy Center was conducted from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, with the full survey including 2,006 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 105

Mr dinomathewdonut beast
4d ago

The reason it's this high is because they are polling the same people in the same cemeteries that voted for Bidenflation.

Reply(1)
81
RKA ADUDDELL
5d ago

He should not run again hes a laughing stock to the rest of the world.... We need a new leader who is respected...

Reply(1)
57
Mike Tobery
4d ago

that tells me 44% of Americans are legally brain dead. 44% lmmfao. He is a failure on every single level

Reply
30
Related
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
The Hill

How Trump is likely to be haunted by Jan. 6 panel long after its exit

The House committee that has caused former President Trump problems for much of the past year delivered one more direct blow on Monday as it accused him of four specific crimes and referred him to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. The panel established to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is…
The Hill

House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment

A group of 40 House Democrats, led by Rep. David Cicilline (R.I.), introduced legislation on Thursday to bar former President Trump from holding future federal office under the 14th Amendment. Section 3 of the amendment states that no one who previously took an oath to support the Constitution and engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” shall…
The Hill

The Hill

820K+
Followers
91K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy