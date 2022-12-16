ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

4 hospitalized after two-car crash

By Sydney Charles
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved.

Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time.

