Warzone 2 Update Brings Major Changes to Loadout Drops and Buy Stations

With the release of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, some big changes have come to Loadout Drops and Buy Stations. With the arrival of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, players have been given a variety of new content to get to grips with. From the new Warzone Cup Limited-Time Mode to new weapons such as the Chimera. But even with all the additions, adjustments, and features, there was still time to make some further changes to some of Warzone 2's key elements. Some of which now appears to be unintentional.
Where to Buy Overwatch 2 Gift Cards Holiday 2022

Free-to-play games have become some of the most popular games in recent years. Unfortunately for those used to buying a game from someone's holiday wish list, it can be hard to shop for gifts when they already own the games they would normally ask for. Games like Fortnite, Valorant, and...
Sources: Cloud9 Seeking to Replace FNS

​North American Esports organization Cloud9 is set to replace Pujan “FNS” Mehta on the active roster after the ECS Season 5 Finals, according to sources close...
Overwatch 2 Shop Rotation: How Does it Work?

Perhaps one of the most drastic changes that players have had to get accustomed to heading into Overwatch 2 with its new seasonal, free-to-play model has been the substitution of its Loot Box system for an in-game item shop. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the...
