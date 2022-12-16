Read full article on original website
FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 3: How to Claim, Rewards
FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 3 was released Dec. 19 as the third free pack to claim for Prime Gaming members and Ultimate Team players. EA Sports releases a Prime Gaming Pack each month in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These packs upgrade as the year goes on including themed rewards based on the current game state. FIFA 23 players must have an active Prime Gaming subscription to claim the pack. FIFA World Cup Team of the Tournament is ongoing, but fans might want to hold their pack for the upcoming Winter Wildcards promotion starting Friday, Dec. 23.
FIFA 23 Prime Icons Release Date Confirmed
FIFA 23 Prime Icons release date has been confirmed for Dec. 22 giving fans new players to add to their squads through packs and the transfer market. Prime Icons are the highest rated versions of Icons outside of new Campaign Icons. Prime Icons used to be the second highest rated versions, only exceeded by Prime Icon Moments. EA Sports removed Moments this year in favor of Campaign Icons giving the developer the opportunity to alter the power curve throughout the year in FIFA 23. World Cup Icons were the first released and were rated between middle and Prime versions.
Gingerbread Bastion Overwatch 2: How to Get
In light of the holidays, Blizzard announced that it will be giving Overwatch 2 players an all-new Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin to buy for a single Overwatch Coin. Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin offer in Overwatch 2. Gingerbread Bastion Overwatch 2: How to...
Are League SBCs Coming to FIFA 23?
FIFA Ultimate Team fans are in a frenzy after a wave of community members sparked theories about League SBCs arriving soon FIFA 23. League SBCs are a core component of Road to Glory players, otherwise known as those who don't spend money on FIFA Points throughout a game cycle. They've gone through multiple iterations over the years including special player rewards upon completion to most recently in FIFA 22 being strictly pack based. Most would argue that they have been continuously nerfed since FIFA 19. League SBC players could be submitted as fodder for other SBCs and then earned again by completing that league again.
FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Swaps: Full List of Tokens
FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Swaps went live Dec. 19 kicking off the holiday themed promotion. Winter Wildcards returns in FIFA 23 as the holiday/December themed promotion in Ultimate Team. As well, there's a Swaps program once again following right after the World Cup festivities. EA Sports released the full list of rewards players can claim during the event and a helpful token tracker. In doing the latter, EA Sports revealed how many tokens will be available during the promotion.
Sources: Cloud9 Seeking to Replace FNS
North American Esports organization Cloud9 is set to replace Pujan “FNS” Mehta on the active roster after the ECS Season 5 Finals, according to sources close...
Warzone 2 Player Count: How to Check
Now that it's been about a month since the initial release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it's perhaps as good of a time as any to go over how the game has performed so far with its player count. For fans of the free-to-play, first-person shooter battle royale, here's...
Rarest Skins in Warzone 2: How to Get
Although it's been just over a month since Call of Duty: Warzone 2 first launched, the race to collect the rarest skins has already been rolling in full force. For those curious about the most eye-catching cosmetics the game has to offer, here's a breakdown of the rarest operator skins released in Warzone 2 to date.
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Cross Progression Feature is 'Still in Progress'
Cross-progression in Apex Legends remains to be perhaps one of the most highly anticipated features in all of multiplayer gaming. When compared to other major players in the battle royale space, the inability to keep your accounts consistent across platforms sticks out sorely with Apex. In Season 15, level progression, earned and purchased cosmetics, currency and even ranks are still kept separate even if linked to the same email.
Is There a Messi Skin in Fortnite?
Looking to celebrate Argentina's 2022 World Cup win in Fortnite? You might be wondering if there's a Messi skin up for grabs.
Warzone 2 LMG Tier List: December 2022
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2 LMG tier list for December 2022 is here, going over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down following the launch of Season 1 Reloaded. Although none of the LMGs were touched in the Season...
Warzone 2 Players are Being Overwhelmed by Enemy A.I.
It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a difficulty issue as enemy A.I. strongholds are proving to be too much for the Call of Duty community to handle. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have been through the wringer lately with notable issues like popular streamer Dr. Disrespect deleting the game, Steam player count dropping, and the usual slew of bugs that prop up. Players have been hoping that the latest Season 1 Reloaded update would be able to fix some of the game's problems and improve the overall experience, but that doesn't seem to be the case.
Warzone 2 Heavy Chopper Disabled for Balance
The Heavy Chopper has been temporarily disabled in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for balancing, Raven Software announced Friday. As many Warzone 2 can likely attest to, the Heavy Chopper, albeit cool to see in-game, could be really broken at times. Now, it appears Raven is looking to rectify the situation but will need some time to do so.
