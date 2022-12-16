ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Cross Progression Feature is 'Still in Progress'

Cross-progression in Apex Legends remains to be perhaps one of the most highly anticipated features in all of multiplayer gaming. When compared to other major players in the battle royale space, the inability to keep your accounts consistent across platforms sticks out sorely with Apex. In Season 15, level progression, earned and purchased cosmetics, currency and even ranks are still kept separate even if linked to the same email.
Is Forspoken Included in PlayStation Plus?

Given that Forspoken is set to be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, many players are wondering whether or not the game will be included in the PlayStation Plus subscription.
All My Hero Academia Fortnite Skins: All Outfits, Cosmetics, Price, Bundle

Fortnite's latest anime crossover, My Hero Academia, has arrived in-game. Here are all the skins up for grabs in this latest collab. Crunchyroll has teamed up with Epic Games to bring My Hero Academia to Fortnite. Similar to Fortnite's previous anime collaborations, with Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can test out new My Hero Academia themed gameplay in Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build.
Gingerbread Bastion Overwatch 2: How to Get

In light of the holidays, Blizzard announced that it will be giving Overwatch 2 players an all-new Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin to buy for a single Overwatch Coin. Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin offer in Overwatch 2. Gingerbread Bastion Overwatch 2: How to...
My Hero Academia Fortnite Island Codes Listed

Fortnite's latest anime crossover, My Hero Academia, has arrived in-game, bringing a brand new Creative island for players to explore. Crunchyroll has teamed up with Epic Games to bring My Hero Academia to Fortnite. Similar to Fortnite's previous anime collaborations, with Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can test out new My Hero Academia themed gameplay in Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build.
