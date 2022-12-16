ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Dec. 19 Update Reduces Cost of Loadouts: Full Patch Notes Listed

A new update has gone live across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, this time reducing the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons. We're deep into Warzone 2's Season 1 cycle, with Season 1 Reloaded having arrived just recently. Aside from giving the game a bit of a shake-up, a number of bugs and issues have crept up in its wake. Fortunately, Raven Software have been on the case, fixing these bugs and also making some much requested adjustments to the gameplay as a whole.
DBLTAP

Rarest Skins in Warzone 2: How to Get

Although it's been just over a month since Call of Duty: Warzone 2 first launched, the race to collect the rarest skins has already been rolling in full force. For those curious about the most eye-catching cosmetics the game has to offer, here's a breakdown of the rarest operator skins released in Warzone 2 to date.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Player Count: How to Check

Now that it's been about a month since the initial release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it's perhaps as good of a time as any to go over how the game has performed so far with its player count. For fans of the free-to-play, first-person shooter battle royale, here's...
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Dev Error 11557: How to Fix

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have been experiencing issues with the first-person shooter. From corrupted files to discovering specific blueprints, here's everything you need to know about fixing dev error 11557. With recent reports of Dev 11557 appearing in many players' games, Infinity Ward released a tweet that displayed...
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 LMG Tier List: December 2022

Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2 LMG tier list for December 2022 is here, going over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down following the launch of Season 1 Reloaded. Although none of the LMGs were touched in the Season...
DBLTAP

Gingerbread Bastion Overwatch 2: How to Get

In light of the holidays, Blizzard announced that it will be giving Overwatch 2 players an all-new Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin to buy for a single Overwatch Coin. Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin offer in Overwatch 2. Gingerbread Bastion Overwatch 2: How to...
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Heavy Chopper Disabled for Balance

The Heavy Chopper has been temporarily disabled in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for balancing, Raven Software announced Friday. As many Warzone 2 can likely attest to, the Heavy Chopper, albeit cool to see in-game, could be really broken at times. Now, it appears Raven is looking to rectify the situation but will need some time to do so.
DBLTAP

Is Forspoken a Sequel?

If you're curious about Square Enix's upcoming Forspoken, you might be wondering whether or not it's a sequel.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Players are Being Overwhelmed by Enemy A.I.

It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a difficulty issue as enemy A.I. strongholds are proving to be too much for the Call of Duty community to handle. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have been through the wringer lately with notable issues like popular streamer Dr. Disrespect deleting the game, Steam player count dropping, and the usual slew of bugs that prop up. Players have been hoping that the latest Season 1 Reloaded update would be able to fix some of the game's problems and improve the overall experience, but that doesn't seem to be the case.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy