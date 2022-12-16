Gretna woman dead, man charged in suspected drunk driving crash on Westbank Expressway

GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash on the Westbank Expressway that left a Gretna woman dead overnight.

According to LSP Troop B, detectives responded to the upper level of US 90B West near the Lafayette Street exit in Gretna shortly before midnight on Thursday (Dec. 15). That’s where police found 67-year-old Tricia Cook, a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved, suffering from fatal injuries.

An early investigation indicated that a Ford Crown Victoria was traveling west on the expressway and was followed behind by an Acura MDX driven by 40-year-old Gerald McKnight of Gretna. Police say as the Ford slowed for traffic congestion, it was rear-ended by the Acura.

Cook, who detectives say was riding in the back seat of the Ford without a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt, but was also injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. McKnight, who was also restrained, was uninjured in the collision.

In an interview following the crash, LSP says McKnight displayed signs of impairment and had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit. He was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center where he faces charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless operation.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP.