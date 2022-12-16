ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, LA

Gretna woman dead, man charged in suspected drunk driving crash on Westbank Expressway

By Kylee Bond
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJbis_0jlBUv2l00

GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash on the Westbank Expressway that left a Gretna woman dead overnight.

According to LSP Troop B, detectives responded to the upper level of US 90B West near the Lafayette Street exit in Gretna shortly before midnight on Thursday (Dec. 15). That’s where police found 67-year-old Tricia Cook, a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved, suffering from fatal injuries.

An early investigation indicated that a Ford Crown Victoria was traveling west on the expressway and was followed behind by an Acura MDX driven by 40-year-old Gerald McKnight of Gretna. Police say as the Ford slowed for traffic congestion, it was rear-ended by the Acura.

Cook, who detectives say was riding in the back seat of the Ford without a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt, but was also injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. McKnight, who was also restrained, was uninjured in the collision.

In an interview following the crash, LSP says McKnight displayed signs of impairment and had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit. He was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center where he faces charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless operation.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Man shot on Pleasure Street, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the St. Bernard neighborhood. According to police, it happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. Initial reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a car crash near Covington as 21-year-old, Consuela Marie Garcia. Garcia died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as accidental. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 12 near Louisiana 21 when Garcia's vehicle became disabled while traveling eastbound in the left lane.
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
WDSU

Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening

New Orleans police are currently investigating a traffic fatality that involves the death of a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m. The driver remained at the crash scene. This fatality is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot in Ninth Ward, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward. Initial police reports say it happened at around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Forstall and Law streets. Police say an adult male with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD searching for picky porch pirate suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing a package from someone’s porch — but not until he checked the contents of the box. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Two hospitalized after shooting at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m. Paramedics took two gunshot victims - an adult man and an adult female to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man pulls gun in Bullard Avenue Walmart

Shoppers and employees at the Walmart in New Orleans East were forced to flee the store after a man pulled a gun during a fight. One witness who called WWL after the incident happened says she’s still shaken by what she saw.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy