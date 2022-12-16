Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
abcnews4.com
Still need a Christmas tree? A Walmart in Mt. Pleasant is giving some away for free
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — If you've held off on getting a Christmas tree this year, now's your chance to snag a free one. The Wando Crossing Walmart on US-17 in Mount Pleasant had a couple pallets of 6 to 7-ft Fraser fir trees out for free on Wednesday.
abcnews4.com
CPD officers to distribute gifts to families on 'North Pole Day of Giving' this Tuesday
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Charleston Police officers will depart from Daniel Island Country Club with a gift caravan on this 2nd-annual North Pole Day of Giving. The caravan will distribute gifts that children in need asked for this Christmas. The event is sponsored by...
abcnews4.com
Warming shelter opens at Goose Creek United Methodist Church
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — With the gradual decline in temperatures in the Lowcountry, Goose Creek United Methodist Church opens as a warming shelter Friday, Dec. 23, through Christmas. The church is located at 142 Red Bank Road. Those in need of shelter will be admitted from 6 p.m....
abcnews4.com
I-26 backed-up nearly 5 miles after reported crash near Aviation Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A reported crash on I-26 eastbound is causing major traffic delays near Aviation Avenue Wednesday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the left two lanes are blocked- causing traffic to be backed up for about five miles. The current estimated commute time from Summerville to...
abcnews4.com
MUSC never operated kids trans clinic or carried out surgeries for minors: Spokesperson
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is responding to allegations that its physicians provided care for children as young as four in a pediatric transgender clinic. On Monday, the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, made up of 13 state lawmakers, claimed victory over the Charleston-based...
abcnews4.com
Man saves 4 family members from house fire: St. John's Fire District
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday morning, a man saved two toddlers and two teenagers from a house fire on the 3000 block of Fickling Road. STJFD, Charleston Fire Department, St. Andrews Fire Department, and Charleston County EMS crews responded to a reported structure fire at 3:18 a.m. Upon arrival, units reported heavy fire venting from the home.
abcnews4.com
Miracle baby home for Christmas after 4th open heart surgery; family donates to others
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One Carolina Forest family knows all too well what it's like to spend the holidays in the hospital, but now they're warming hearts for other families with a festive donation for children at MUSC. ABC15 first introduced the Verikokkos family in August. Their youngest...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry chef gives back following near-death experience
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s the season of giving, and a local chef is serving up support to the non-profit organization that helped him through some of his toughest days. "They had to re-sew my eyelid back on because it had fallen off,” said Graham Calabria, owner and...
abcnews4.com
Ice skating at the beach: Lacing up for Christmas on Folly
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The rush of waves brings peace to some folks on a chilly morning along Folly Beach. The beach's unofficial Christmas tree teams with the temps to add to the holiday feel. “It’s always very festive around here," one local beachgoer tells us. “I...
abcnews4.com
Early-morning fire ravages mobile home in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning. According to CCFR, crews arrived to the 400 block of Widgeon Street at around 1:40 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple windows of a singlewide mobile home.
abcnews4.com
Man sues MUSC for negligence, claiming wife died after fall at hospital
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is suing the Medical University of South Carolina with claims his wife experienced a fatal fall at its hospital last July. The lawsuit was filed by Julius W. McCullar Jr. in Charleston County court this Tuesday on behalf of his wife, Elizabeth Leona Burr McCullar. She died on July 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit.
abcnews4.com
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
abcnews4.com
High Tide Music & Arts Festival to return in June 2023
HOLY CITY SINNER — High Tide today announced it will return to Charleston on June 3rd, 2023, at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. The adults-only (21+) music and arts festival made its Charleston debut this past summer. The event features international touring headliners, a silent disco, VIP lounges, live...
abcnews4.com
Crash on Highway 78 slows traffic through Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic was slowed Tuesday morning on Highway 78 as emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision. The crash occurred near Heaton Drive before 5:30 a.m. Officials on scene said there were no major injuries. The road was reopen just before 6 a.m. Our Trooper...
abcnews4.com
Sick bald eagle found in Georgetown County woman's driveway
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sick bald eagle was found in a Georgetown County woman's driveway over the weekend. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the woman came to Sta9 (Airport) and crews were able to contact the Center for Birds of Prety in Awendaw. The sanctuary agreed...
abcnews4.com
Lanes closed on Rivers Avenue Monday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on scene on Rivers Avenue Monday morning, blocking multiple lanes. Traffic is slowed in the area near Otranto Road. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Co. legal fight over flushable wipes could be nearing end
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County water officials are working to flush a nationwide problem: pipes filled with disgusting wads of what's marketed to be flushable wipes. The problem prompted Charleston Water System to file a lawsuit nearly two years ago. “Every single utility across America is facing the...
abcnews4.com
Wrong-way driver charged after hitting 4 vehicles on Savannah Hwy: Report
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after striking four vehicles while traveling toward oncoming traffic on Savannah Highway, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Savannah Highway near Main Road for reports...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley Animal Center is dealing with overcrowding
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Barking dogs is a common sound at any animal shelter nationwide, including the Berkeley Animal Center. But there are too many dogs barking in close quarters. A healthy number of dogs in the shelter’s care is between 20 and 25. The facility is...
abcnews4.com
1 week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in South Carolina
(WPDE) — Individuals in Horry and Georgetown counties who lost their jobs or have been unable to work as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have one week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 28 and benefits are available from Oct. 2, 2022,...
