abcnews4.com

Warming shelter opens at Goose Creek United Methodist Church

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — With the gradual decline in temperatures in the Lowcountry, Goose Creek United Methodist Church opens as a warming shelter Friday, Dec. 23, through Christmas. The church is located at 142 Red Bank Road. Those in need of shelter will be admitted from 6 p.m....
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

I-26 backed-up nearly 5 miles after reported crash near Aviation Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A reported crash on I-26 eastbound is causing major traffic delays near Aviation Avenue Wednesday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the left two lanes are blocked- causing traffic to be backed up for about five miles. The current estimated commute time from Summerville to...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man saves 4 family members from house fire: St. John's Fire District

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday morning, a man saved two toddlers and two teenagers from a house fire on the 3000 block of Fickling Road. STJFD, Charleston Fire Department, St. Andrews Fire Department, and Charleston County EMS crews responded to a reported structure fire at 3:18 a.m. Upon arrival, units reported heavy fire venting from the home.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry chef gives back following near-death experience

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s the season of giving, and a local chef is serving up support to the non-profit organization that helped him through some of his toughest days. "They had to re-sew my eyelid back on because it had fallen off,” said Graham Calabria, owner and...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Ice skating at the beach: Lacing up for Christmas on Folly

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The rush of waves brings peace to some folks on a chilly morning along Folly Beach. The beach's unofficial Christmas tree teams with the temps to add to the holiday feel. “It’s always very festive around here," one local beachgoer tells us. “I...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Early-morning fire ravages mobile home in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning. According to CCFR, crews arrived to the 400 block of Widgeon Street at around 1:40 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple windows of a singlewide mobile home.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man sues MUSC for negligence, claiming wife died after fall at hospital

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is suing the Medical University of South Carolina with claims his wife experienced a fatal fall at its hospital last July. The lawsuit was filed by Julius W. McCullar Jr. in Charleston County court this Tuesday on behalf of his wife, Elizabeth Leona Burr McCullar. She died on July 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

High Tide Music & Arts Festival to return in June 2023

HOLY CITY SINNER — High Tide today announced it will return to Charleston on June 3rd, 2023, at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. The adults-only (21+) music and arts festival made its Charleston debut this past summer. The event features international touring headliners, a silent disco, VIP lounges, live...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash on Highway 78 slows traffic through Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic was slowed Tuesday morning on Highway 78 as emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision. The crash occurred near Heaton Drive before 5:30 a.m. Officials on scene said there were no major injuries. The road was reopen just before 6 a.m. Our Trooper...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Sick bald eagle found in Georgetown County woman's driveway

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sick bald eagle was found in a Georgetown County woman's driveway over the weekend. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the woman came to Sta9 (Airport) and crews were able to contact the Center for Birds of Prety in Awendaw. The sanctuary agreed...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Lanes closed on Rivers Avenue Monday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on scene on Rivers Avenue Monday morning, blocking multiple lanes. Traffic is slowed in the area near Otranto Road. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Co. legal fight over flushable wipes could be nearing end

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County water officials are working to flush a nationwide problem: pipes filled with disgusting wads of what's marketed to be flushable wipes. The problem prompted Charleston Water System to file a lawsuit nearly two years ago. “Every single utility across America is facing the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Wrong-way driver charged after hitting 4 vehicles on Savannah Hwy: Report

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after striking four vehicles while traveling toward oncoming traffic on Savannah Highway, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Savannah Highway near Main Road for reports...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley Animal Center is dealing with overcrowding

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Barking dogs is a common sound at any animal shelter nationwide, including the Berkeley Animal Center. But there are too many dogs barking in close quarters. A healthy number of dogs in the shelter’s care is between 20 and 25. The facility is...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

