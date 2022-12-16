ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans 'Probably Should've Won' vs. Cowboys, Says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

By Zach Dimmitt
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZakB_0jlBUSdo00

Even in his return to his home state of Texas, comfort won't be easy to come by for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play an NFL game in his home state of Texas for the first time his career on Sunday, as the Houston Texans welcome the MVP candidate and his high-powered offense to the Lone Star State.

But comfort won't be easy to come by for Mahomes, despite the fact he admitted he's going to have tons of friends and family at NRG Stadium on Sunday, which is about three hours south of where he grew up in Whitehouse, Texas.

As a fan of Texas football, Houston's tight 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 was something that clearly caught Mahomes' eye. The Texans (1-11-1) are 14-point underdogs at home against the Chiefs (10-3) and are on track to receive the No. 1 pick in the draft.

But when it comes to how Mahomes see things, all the records and numbers can be thrown out the window based on the fact that Houston was one fourth-quarter stop away from beating a Super Bowl contender on the road last week.

"You gotta go in there with the mentality that you're gonna have to play your best football," Mahomes said. "I think you saw last week, they played a great football team in the Cowboys. They were down there where they probably should've won."

The Texans' out-of-nowhere performance could be coming at the perfect time, depending on which fan base you're rooting for. Houston intercepted Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott twice and could be looking for similar results against Mahomes, who tossed a season-high three picks in Sunday's 34-28 win over the Denver Broncos.

Houston's strong play in the secondary was hardly an outlier either. Despite all the attention going toward their league-worst rushing defense, the Texans are allowing the 14th-fewest passing yards per game (214.4), a number that might come as a surprise to many given the team's lack of wins this season.

Mahomes is always a true professional when it comes to paying the other team respect. But his praise toward Houston hardly seems like an empty compliment.

"They're well-coached, they play hard," Mahomes said. "Obviously Lovie has done a lot of great things in the league. In this league, you can take no one for granted ... We understand it'll be a great challenge for us, so we're gonna have to play our best football to win."

The Texans and Chiefs kickoff on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go

This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Controversy

Patrick Mahomes' wife was once again trending on social media during his team's game on Sunday. This time, Brittany Mahomes took issue with the NFL referees and the opposing team's players. Brittany Mahomes' controversial tweets went viral on social media. It's not hard to see why. "Im confused, we are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dustin Colquitt weighs in on Chiefs K Harrison Butker's missed kicks

Do the Kansas City Chiefs have a kicker problem or do they have a holder problem? A former member of the team who has some expertise in the subject thinks it’s the latter. In the Week 15 win over the Houston Texans, Harrison Butker missed an extra point and a field goal during regulation. Butker has now missed three extra points on the season, but he’s also missed five field goals, which is a new single-season high. The missed kicks adding up are certainly a problem, but what exactly is to blame? There has been some concern that it could be lingering effects of Butker’s early-season ankle injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

ESPN names the biggest surprise player for the Chiefs this season

On Tuesday, ESPN named the biggest “surprise” player on each NFL team and they went with an offensive player for the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Teicher listed running back Jerrick McKinnon as the Chiefs’ biggest surprise player this season. From ESPN:. McKinnon has become a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Chiefs Officiating No Match for Kansas City’s 7th Title Determination

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, and it needed overtime to decide an outcome when it definitely shouldn’t have. The Chiefs officiating was at its worst and despite all that, KC pulled one out of a hat. Although one could argue this was a hard-fought victory on the Chiefs’ behalf, the more considerable argument was what Kansas City allowed to happen rather than what they accomplished.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TexansDaily

Texans Future: What Have Rookies Derek Stingley Jr. & Dameon Pierce Proven?

HOUSTON -- Dameon Pierce established his punishing, dynamic running style, and his status as the top rookie running back despite being drafted in the fourth round. Derek Stingley Jr. didn't allow a touchdown pass, displaying the athleticism and coverage skills the Houston Texans envisioned when they selected him with the third overall pick of the draft instead of cornerback Sauce Gardner.
HOUSTON, TX
TexansDaily

Texans Coach Lovie Smith Confident in Rookie Derek Stingley Jr.'s Future

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans placed a pair of rookies on injured reserve Saturday afternoon. Running back Dameon Pierce's season ended due to a foot injury he sustained during the Texans' Week 14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. drew a greater concern. Stingley joined Pierce on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury that sidelined him for three consecutive games.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks to face a second foe in Kansas City

It will be downright nasty for the Seattle Seahawks in Kansas City for Saturday’s game, and not all of it has to do with the Chiefs. As if squaring off against Patrick Mahomes and the NFL’s best offense wasn’t enough, the Seattle Seahawks have a second opponent on Saturday afternoon, Mother Nature.
SEATTLE, WA
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy