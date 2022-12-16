Read full article on original website
Xinapse, a Korean AI Startup, Scaling AI Solutions in the Global Market
Xinapse, a member of the Born2Global Centre, a Korean generative AI startup that planning to enter the U.S. publishing market and will participate in the upcoming CES exhibition in Las Vegas in 2023. Founded in 2017, Xinapse is a generative AI technology-based startup that possesses Korea’s highest level of AI...
TD SYNNEX Expands Google Cloud Offering in Nearly 60 Countries
Expanded cloud capabilities provides innovative scalability and offerings throughout United States, Latin America, Europe and Asia. TD SYNNEX announced its expansion to Google Cloud in nearly 60 additional countries throughout Latin America, Europe and Asia. “This is a tremendous opportunity to build on our global partnership with Google Cloud and...
Ivalua Partners with Hillenbrand to Centralize its Data and Improve Visibility across its Supply Base
Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that Hillenbrand, Inc., a global industrial company, has selected Ivalua to centralize its supplier communication, contract data, and help consolidate best-in-class procurement processes. Hillenbrand required a platform to centralize supplier communication, contract data, and support its growth while providing the basis...
ZINFI Again Named a “Leader” in the Winter 2023 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software
ZINFI also retains its #1 position among competitors in G2’s real-time rankings for both satisfaction and usability. ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions encompassing partner relationship management (PRM) and through-channel marketing automation, today announced that G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has again named ZINFI as a “Leader” in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software. ZINFI has earned a position in G2’s leaders’ quadrant in multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019.
MSI Data Promotes John Heinen to Chief Operating Officer
MSI Data is pleased to announce the promotion of John Heinen to Chief Operating Officer. John Heinen has been a key member of the MSI Data technology team for over a year as the Chief Technology Officer. Indirectly, John has always played a part in engaging with our current clients to support their needs. He has also spent a great deal of time engaging with and presenting to our new prospective clients. This change will allow him to take a greater role in the way we not only innovate and support our solution, but how we align it directly with our clients’ needs.
ServiceMax Introduces Core 22 R4, a Connected System of Action, Automation and Collaboration for Field Service Professionals
ServiceMax continues to innovate and expand the reach and impact of its Core field service and service execution solution. ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management software, announced today the release of Core 22 R4, the latest release of its cloud-native service management solution that drives greater productivity for dispatchers, field technicians, and end customers. Central to ServiceMax’s overall portfolio, the Core solution has more than 300 customers who rely on its user-focused applications, enabling technology, and innovation in automation and analytics.
cnvrg.io ML Insider 2022 Survey Reveals AI Investment will Increase Despite Economic Recession
89% of organizations are seeing the benefits of their AI solutions. cnvrg.io, an Intel company, provider of the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platform, announced the results of its annual ML Insider survey for 2022 revealing that companies are increasing investment in AI, despite the current economic situation.
ConnectALL Named as a Strong Performer in Value Stream Management Solutions Report by Independent Research Firm
ConnectALL has been categorically recognized in the report for its “process optimization metrics” and “having DORA-4 and flow metrics” and the “capability to connect with value metrics, and KPI extensibility”. ConnectALL LLC, a leading provider of value stream management (VSM) solutions, today announced that it...
Quotient’s Retail Ad Network Launches to Simplify and Consolidate Off-Site Retail Media Campaigns Through One Holistic Platform
The network unifies the fragmented retail media landscape and brings massive scale, robust measurement, convenience of execution and data transparency. Quotient, a leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced the launch of its Retail Ad Network that aggregates individual retail media networks to enable advertisers to target, manage, execute and measure off-site campaigns across multiple retailers through one central, transparent platform.
Eurora Signs With E-commerce Platform Wish to Boost Global Trade Processes
Eurora Solutions, a leading provider of artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)-backed global trade technology solutions, announced its cooperation agreement with Wish, one of the world’s largest mobile e-commerce marketplaces. As part of the partnership, Eurora will help Wish improve operational speed and efficiency in a variety of complex cross-border fulfillment...
Sales Rep Onboarding Models: Insights from Top Companies
Sales onboarding refers to coaching and training newly-recruited sales representatives. A great sales onboarding is a key element in increasing revenue and making an immense difference. Being a key component of any new sales rep’s hiring stage, sometimes a disconnect between the number of enterprises who understand sales onboarding is crucial, and those who work it out well is noticed.
ClearSale Recognized as Leader in G2 Winter 2023 Grid Reports
Innovative fraud platform earns seven Grid Leader nods. Global ecommerce fraud protection solutions provider, ClearSale, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a Leader in both protection and detection in all G2 Grid reports for Winter 2023. Additionally, the company made a strong showing across the E-commerce Fraud category, earning Top 5 spots in the majority of the Index reports, as well.
Syte Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status
As an AWS Retail Competency Partner, Syte will offer technical strategy and deployment services to retailers to support their digital transformation. Syte, a leading Product Discovery Platform, announced that the company has earned Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status. Joining the AWS Retail Competency means Syte’s offering has demonstrated...
SalesTechStar Interview with David Levin, Chief Executive Officer at Poppulo
David Levin, Chief Executive Officer at Poppulo talks about the benefits of using workplace experience platforms to drive team communication and coordination efforts:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat David, tell us about yourself and more about the Poppulo platform…we’d love to hear about the journey so far and the merger between the multiple brands to create this unified image: how does this change benefit the users and how does it boost impact in the market?
ArenaCX Continues to Revolutionize the Outsourcing Market with $4.2 M in Funding and New Strategic Partnerships
ArenaCX Platform Allows Companies to Scale Operations Efficiently. ArenaCX, the world’s only outsourcing management platform, announced that the company has secured an additional $4.2M in funding to fuel continued growth. The funding is from Eagle Ventures, Sovereign’s Capital, Beyond Capital, Triangle Tweener Fund, and other parties. Since forming...
project44 Named Top Leader in G2 Winter 2023 Grid Report, Earning Top Rank Again in Market Presence and Customer Satisfaction
Project44 rated first as “Easiest to Use” Supply Chain Visibility Software by users. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it was named the #1 leader in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software, a distinction the company earned in the G2 Fall, Summer and Spring 2022 Grid Reports earlier this year. project44 was the highest-ranked vendor in market presence and customer satisfaction with a G2 score of 94 out of a possible score of 100 based on reviews from the user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.
Conga Achieves Leader Recognition in Five Consecutive G2 Document Generation Software Reports
Latest Leader position for Winter 2023 recognizes Conga across the Salesforce CRM Document Generation, Document Generation, Proposal and Document Creation categories. Conga, the global leader in scalable Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced that its Document Generation software (Conga Composer) has been named an overall Global Leader in the Winter 2023 Grid Report by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Conga has achieved Leader status in the Salesforce CRM Document Generation, Document Generation, Proposal and Document Creation categories.
Shipsy Recognized in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions
Shipsy, a leading SaaS-based logistics management provider, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 December Gartner Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions. “The aspirations of many organizations to provide an Amazon-like experience combined with the continued evolution of unified commerce operations is driving many organizations to...
o9 Solutions and project44 Accelerate Their Partnership to Support Enterprises with Enhanced End-to-End Supply Chain Planning
Integrating o9’s Supply Chain Control Tower with project44’s high-quality logistics data helps clients identify potential supply chain risks and make real-time decisions to mitigate disruptions. o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced that it is strengthening its partnership with project44,...
Logiq Expects Q4 2022 DataLogiq Revenue to Exceed $7.5 Million, up 83% sequentially and 9% Over the Same Year-ago Quarter
Logiq, Inc, a provider of digital consumer acquisition solutions, expects its DataLogiq business revenues for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022 to exceed $7.5 million, up more than 83% sequentially and up more than 9% over the same year-ago quarter. “Over the course of the year, we completed a...
