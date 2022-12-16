Santa Barbara Humane Offers Tips For Keeping Pets Safe and Healthy During the Holiday Season

Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Co-Response Team Named Innovator of the Year by South Coast Chamber of Commerce
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Co-Response Team was named the Innovator of the Year at the 2022 South Coast Chamber of Commerce Goleta’s Finest Awards. This year’s award recipients were honored at a formal celebration on December 17 at the Ritz-Carlton Baccara, which included a dinner and awards ceremony.
Santa Barbara Independent
Crane School Second Graders Offer Gifts of Comfort for Guests of Showers of Blessing
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Crane School second graders put their money where their hearts are this week by curating care packages for Showers of Blessing guests, which their teacher, Karen Ohrn, delivered to the commuter lot shower session yesterday morning. The packages included socks, toothbrushes, healthy snacks, lotions, gift cards, and more than a few dollars from the children’s piggy banks. Enacting their school’s “Put We before Me” motto, they gathered items for people who are without homes or other necessities. They gathered so many quality items, they were able to create thirty care packages. Guests of Showers of Blessing enjoyed choosing packages that contained items they would especially enjoy. Smiles and nods demonstrated their pleasure at their chosen items, as well as their comments; “thank you,” and “oh yeah,” and “yes; that one.” Their lives on the street, or living in their vehicles, are often cold, uncomfortable, and lacking basic comforts. Showers of Blessing provides hot showers for anyone in need at the commuter lot at 400 W. Carrillo Street on Tuesday mornings from 10 to 1, and at five other sites during the week. See https://showersofblessingsb.org. Showers of Blessing serves 45 showers each week at the commuter lot and up to 35 at other sites around town, and in Goleta and Isla Vista.
Santa Barbara Independent
Strong Bonds Among Neighbors and Friends
In this season, I would normally take a moment to reflect on the accomplishments of the year, catalogue the upcoming challenges, and then wish you all the best of the holidays. Recently, however, some hateful flyers targeting our Jewish neighbors were distributed anonymously in an astounding display of mental-midgetry and...
Santa Barbara Independent
Be Prepared for Rain Events: Information on Sandbag Availability
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Be prepared for rain and don’t wait until it’s too late! When a “Flash Flood Watch” is issued by the National Weather Service and confirmed by the City of Santa Barbara, residents are allowed to receive 20 free sandbags at the Sandbag Station located at 401 E. Yanonali St., which is operated by the City of Santa Barbara’s Streets Operations Division.
Santa Barbara Independent
Anti-Semitic Flyers Hit Santa Barbara’s Mesa on First Day of Hanukkah
Many residents of Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood woke on Sunday morning — the first day of Hanukkah — to find one of several virulently anti-Semitic flyers in their driveway. City Councilmember Michael Jordan — who represents the Mesa on the council — estimated that “hundreds” of homes had been visited by drive-by delivery squads.
Santa Barbara Independent
Nearly 700 Units of Housing Proposed for La Cumbre Mall
Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse knew going into last Thursday’s meeting of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) just how many friends he had in the room. Absolutely none. Rowse, it would turn out, had been overly optimistic. “I didn’t really enjoy it too much,” the mayor...
Santa Barbara Independent
Crunch Time
In response to Ryan P. Cruz’s article “Caught in the Rental Crunch,” here is another story regarding the Santa Barbara rental insanity. About a year ago, my husband and I were ready to purchase a home. We were realistic that Santa Barbara wasn’t in the cards for us, so we looked elsewhere, intending to remain renters in the local area. We purchased a three-bedroom home in Boise, Idaho, with the intention of renting it out. About that time we were given notice to move out of our rental in the Santa Barbara area, and after three months of looking we finally gave up. Not only had the rental prices basically doubled in four years, there was virtually no inventory.
Santa Barbara Independent
South County Citizen’s Academy Accepting Applications
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy. The Citizen’s Academy is an engaging and informational behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara, hosted by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office. Participants will engage in various topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal law, patrol tactics, and de-escalation communication. They will also participate in hands-on learning such as firearms instruction and active shooter scenarios. This is a great opportunity for people who are interested in law enforcement to learn more about our agency and this rewarding career.
Santa Barbara Independent
An Interview with the 2023 SBAOR President
It is customary for the incoming president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors to write an article introducing himself/herself before the end of the year. Well, this year, we are going to be changing it up just a little bit. I sent Todd Shea, the incoming 2023 SBAOR President...
Santa Barbara Independent
Peter J Davidson
Peter Davidson died in Santa Barbara on 17 November 2022 after an extended illness. He graduated from Bishop Diego Garcia High School and attended Santa Clara and Cal Poly SLO Universities. He moved to San Francisco where his lifelong love of good food was nurtured. He also fed his passions for travel, golf, hiking and fishing, including becoming a master at making hand-crafted fishing poles, all while working his way up to vice president of an SF company. But he often returned to his home town and on the occasion of their 30th high school reunion reconnected with Dorothy. They soon married and moved to a hillside home in Pacifica, retiring 10-years later and returning to Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
Al Clark Named Mayor of Carpinteria, Gregg Carty Gets Fond Farewell from City Council
Carpinteria has a new mayor, longtime councilmember Al Clark — who was just reelected to the council in a head-to-head race against friend and colleague Gregg Carty in the city’s first-ever district election and who will now serve as the city’s mayor for the next two years.
Santa Barbara Independent
Eyes of the Endangered Species
They say the eyes are the window to the soul, and an exhibition at the Thomas Reynolds Gallery is offering viewers a glimpse into the spiritual recesses of nearly 50 endangered animals. Eye Am features 47 small, round paintings, each a close-up of an animal’s eye — a bonobo, an Asian elephant, a green sea turtle, and more. Together, they were created by artists Nancy Taliaferro and Caroline Thompson.
Santa Barbara Independent
William B. Fuher
William (Bill) Fuher, 83, of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away on December 01, 2022. Bill was born August 25, 1939, to Frank William Fuher and Bernice (Thomason) Fuher in Spokane, WA and grew up in Livingston, MT. After graduating from Park County High School in 1957, he served in the United States Air Force as an Aircraft Control and Warning Systems (AC&W) Operator from 1957 to 1961.
Santa Barbara Independent
SBCC Foundation Awards More Than $1 Million in Scholarships to SBCC Students for 2022-2023 Academic Year
SANTA BARBARA, CA – The SBCC Foundation awarded approximately $1,037,775 in scholarships to more than 770 SBCC students for the 2022-2023 academic year. “The success of every student is our goal, and scholarships play an important role in that effort. We are honored to support these scholars and grateful to the generous donors who continue to invest in our community’s college and its students,” said Geoff Green, CEO of the SBCC Foundation.
Santa Barbara Independent
Chris Russell
Chris was 61 years old when he lost his battle with diabetes. He went to be with the Lord much too soon. He will be immensely missed by everyone who loved and knew him. Born in Laguna Beach and raised in beautiful Santa Barbara. Chris enjoyed his many childhood friends, riding his bike, days on the beach, and the views of the mountains. In high school, he was a proud Santa Barbara Don who wore the number 66 while playing Defensive Guard.
Santa Barbara Independent
Arthur Conrad Lucero
Arthur Conrad Lucero, a Santa Barbara native who worked for 45 years for the Santa Barbara City School System, passed peacefully in the presence of his loving family on October 17, 2022. He was 83 years old. His full obituary can be found at https://www.independent.com/obits/2022/10/26/arthur-conrad-lucero/. A mass in honor Arthur...
Santa Barbara Independent
End in Sight for UC Academic Workers’ Strike
It is the beginning of the end for the University of California academic workers’ strike. After a month of protests, rallies, and back-and-forth negotiations, all four union bargaining teams representing 48,000 UC student employees have reached agreements with the university. Now, all that’s left is for graduate student researchers...
Santa Barbara Independent
Alfred Noreen
Alfred Noreen, a professional mechanical engineer who ended his career as an award-winning engineering professor, died on December 2nd in Santa Barbara. He was 97. The cause was complications from a fall sustained two months earlier while he was gardening behind his apartment, according to his family. On June 23,...
