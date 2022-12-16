Read full article on original website
YouMail Protective Services Names Elizabeth Addy as Vice President of Sales
Veteran Telecommunications Executive Hired to Strengthen Service Provider Sales. YouMail Protective Services (YouMail PS), the leading provider of content-based robocall mitigation services, announced the strategic hiring of Elizabeth Addy as Vice President of Sales. Elizabeth Addy joins YouMail from Peerless Network (recently acquired by InfoBip), a global telephony service provider,...
Sectigo Appoints Kevin Weiss as Chief Executive Officer
Former McAfee President Chosen to Drive Next Stage of Growth at Digital Trust Leader Sectigo. Sectigo, a global leader in Digital Certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Kevin Weiss as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Weiss...
Forrester Appoints Nate Swan As Chief Sales Officer
Forrester announced the appointment of Nate Swan as chief sales officer, effective January 3, 2023. A veteran technology sales leader, Swan has expertise in building and scaling organizations to drive revenue growth. At Forrester, he will use his expertise in leading global high-growth organizations to scale the business, drive sustained double-digit contract value growth, and build a high-performing sales organization.
Forcepoint Appoints Sales Leaders to Advance Global Growth of Data-First SASE
Company promotes proven security sales leaders Myles Bray to Chief Revenue Officer and Thierry Bedos to SVP of EMEA Sales; and appoints former Digital Guardian sales leader James McCarthy to SVP of North America Sales. Global security leader Forcepoint announced the appointment of three sales leaders in response to global...
SalesTechStar Interview with David Levin, Chief Executive Officer at Poppulo
David Levin, Chief Executive Officer at Poppulo talks about the benefits of using workplace experience platforms to drive team communication and coordination efforts:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat David, tell us about yourself and more about the Poppulo platform…we’d love to hear about the journey so far and the merger between the multiple brands to create this unified image: how does this change benefit the users and how does it boost impact in the market?
project44 Named Top Leader in G2 Winter 2023 Grid Report, Earning Top Rank Again in Market Presence and Customer Satisfaction
Project44 rated first as “Easiest to Use” Supply Chain Visibility Software by users. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it was named the #1 leader in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software, a distinction the company earned in the G2 Fall, Summer and Spring 2022 Grid Reports earlier this year. project44 was the highest-ranked vendor in market presence and customer satisfaction with a G2 score of 94 out of a possible score of 100 based on reviews from the user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.
Everest Group Rated Factspan as a Major Contender for Analytics and AI Services
Factspan, a pure-play Data and AI consulting services firm, got featured among the top global service providers in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix assessment for Analytics and AI services specialists, for its market impact, vision, and capability. Factspan Analytics announced that it had been positioned as a Major Contender in...
MSI Data Promotes John Heinen to Chief Operating Officer
MSI Data is pleased to announce the promotion of John Heinen to Chief Operating Officer. John Heinen has been a key member of the MSI Data technology team for over a year as the Chief Technology Officer. Indirectly, John has always played a part in engaging with our current clients to support their needs. He has also spent a great deal of time engaging with and presenting to our new prospective clients. This change will allow him to take a greater role in the way we not only innovate and support our solution, but how we align it directly with our clients’ needs.
ClearSale Recognized as Leader in G2 Winter 2023 Grid Reports
Innovative fraud platform earns seven Grid Leader nods. Global ecommerce fraud protection solutions provider, ClearSale, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a Leader in both protection and detection in all G2 Grid reports for Winter 2023. Additionally, the company made a strong showing across the E-commerce Fraud category, earning Top 5 spots in the majority of the Index reports, as well.
Sales Rep Onboarding Models: Insights from Top Companies
Sales onboarding refers to coaching and training newly-recruited sales representatives. A great sales onboarding is a key element in increasing revenue and making an immense difference. Being a key component of any new sales rep’s hiring stage, sometimes a disconnect between the number of enterprises who understand sales onboarding is crucial, and those who work it out well is noticed.
Sunil Rajasekar Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Billtrust
Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash software market leader, announced that Sunil Rajasekar has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Rajasekar succeeds Flint Lane, the Company’s founder, who will remain on the Board of Directors. “Today marks the beginning of the next chapter for Billtrust, and I’m excited to see Sunil, a...
Zomentum Now Allows Partners to Import Real-Time Product Pricing and Availability Information to Zomentum From Any Distributor Globally
Boosting Sales Capabilities for Partners: Zomentum Brings Flexibility to Quotes & Proposals Through Custom Distributor Integration. Zomentum, the fastest-growing platform in the partner ecosystem, has launched custom integrations with distributors across the World. With this, partners can bring real-time product pricing and availability information from any distributor to the Zomentum platform.
ArenaCX Continues to Revolutionize the Outsourcing Market with $4.2 M in Funding and New Strategic Partnerships
ArenaCX Platform Allows Companies to Scale Operations Efficiently. ArenaCX, the world’s only outsourcing management platform, announced that the company has secured an additional $4.2M in funding to fuel continued growth. The funding is from Eagle Ventures, Sovereign’s Capital, Beyond Capital, Triangle Tweener Fund, and other parties. Since forming...
AVANT Names Vonage ‘Best Channel Program 2022’
Three Vonage Regional Channel Managers Receive AVANT Hustle Awards. Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized by AVANT for its Channel Partner Program with the AVANT Best Channel Program 2022 Award. AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor.
Zuper Achieves Prestigious ISO Certification to Protect Data and Ensure Information Security
ISO 27001 Certification Enables Information Protection at Scale for Enterprises. Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, today announced its ISO 27001 certification to implement security and protection measures for customer and company data. This certification positions Zuper as a reputable field service management provider for customers focused on maintaining data safety and integrity.
David Blayney Joins Unravel Data to Lead Expansion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa
Unravel Data, the first DataOps observability platform built to meet the needs of modern data teams, announced today that David Blayney has joined the company as Regional Vice President, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). His hiring reflects the growing need for a unified view of data pipelines and cloud cost management and follows the company’s recent leadership announcements and Series D funding.
Ivalua Partners with Hillenbrand to Centralize its Data and Improve Visibility across its Supply Base
Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that Hillenbrand, Inc., a global industrial company, has selected Ivalua to centralize its supplier communication, contract data, and help consolidate best-in-class procurement processes. Hillenbrand required a platform to centralize supplier communication, contract data, and support its growth while providing the basis...
Nextiva Names New Channel Chief
Customer engagement platform doubles down on commitment to channel and partners. Nextiva, the future-of-work software company helping sales, service, and marketing teams achieve higher productivity and deliver better customer engagement, announced Olen Scott has been named its new Channel Chief. This move signifies dedication to the channel ecosystem and partner success for Nextiva, which brings together business communications applications, intelligence, and automation on its cloud-based platform.
Webhelp Reflects on Key Year for Global Growth and Looks Towards Continued Investment in People and Technology for 2023
Webhelp, a leading global customer experience BPO player, has announced that this year it has achieved its highest global growth since inception, with operations now spanning more than 60 countries and with close to 125,000 people employed globally. Webhelp also won more than 50 industry awards this year, was recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO, and earned top ratings in Customer Experience globally by Analyst Everest Group.
GETIDA Expands Leadership Team in Marketing and Customer Experience
Former Thrasio, Airtame Executives Join GETIDA to Refine Marketing & Customer Experience. GETIDA, a global leader in Amazon FBA auditing and reconciliation solutions, announced it has added two new executives to its leadership team, Sandra Rand as VP of Marketing and Amy McVay as VP of Customer Success. These appointments highlight GETIDA’s commitment in attracting top talent to its executive roster as the company further expands and scales its offerings worldwide.
