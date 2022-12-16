Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDSU
Death penalty group to defend suspect in Covington homicide case
NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer specializing in capital murder cases is now defending the man accused of killing a priest and a church worker in St. Tammany Parish. Kerry Cuccia, with the Capitol Defense Project of Louisiana, has been assigned the case to defend Antonio Tyson. Tyson was arrested...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Church member shoots into other member’s car
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a church member was angry with another church member and shot into the member’s car. Police said it happened just outside One Way Outreach Holiness Ministry on 14th Street in West Mobile. Officers said the two were arguing inside the church when...
George Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 alleged burglary suspects
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for two people who allegedly broke into a home under construction and stole tools, according to a release from the GCSO. Deputies said they identified 39-year-old Charles Edward “Bo” Mott and 38-year-old Tiffany Lynn Steele, both of Lucedale, in the burglary. […]
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. On Monday night, the sheriff’s office posted a video of an alleged burglary that occurred on Ashe Nursery Road. After further investigation and a Crimestoppers tip, the sheriff’s office identified the...
Teen accused of stabbing man multiple times in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man multiple times on Saturday, December 17. The incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. in the 12000 Block of John Lee Road. Biloxi police said they responded to the area in reference to an alleged assault. Once on the scene, police located a […]
2 women accused of stabbings Monday, Tuesday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. […]
3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
WALA-TV FOX10
3 teens accused in vehicle burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested three teens accused of breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Police responded to Inverness Lakes Apartments on Cottage Hill Road in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers discovered that three unknown male subjects were seen pulling on door handles in the parking lot.
NOLA.com
Fatally wounded himself, Bay St. Louis police officer shot woman who opened fire at motel
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. -- In a final act before his death, Bay St. Louis police officer Branden Estorffe killed a Gulf Coast veterinarian who had already shot and killed another officer outside a Motel 6. In the exchange of gunfire early Wednesday, Estorffe, 23, shot and killed Amy Brogdan...
NOLA.com
Mom waited at home for the school bus. Police found her son shot dead in a car.
Kyvondra Daniels waited Wednesday afternoon for her son, Travis Campbell, 15, to get off the school bus. He should have left Eleanor McMain High School after classes and come straight home. Instead, he was fatally shot on Interstate 10 in New Orleans' 7th Ward, devastating Daniels and her family. "It’s...
Mississippi man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Joseph Henry, 45, of Bay St. Louis, pleaded guilty on December 15, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
Mississippi Press
Sheriff’s department says farewell to Mike Ezell
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- After four decades in law enforcement -- the last eight at Jackson County’s sheriff -- Mike Ezell said goodbye to his law enforcement colleagues as he prepares to shift his attention to making law, not enforcing it. Ezell will be sworn in Jan. 3 as a...
Family mourns man found dead after fire in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members are grieving the loss of a man killed in a fire early Saturday morning. 72-year-old Charles Standberry was found dead in his home after a fire this weekend. Family members want to make sure this tragedy doesn’t happen to anyone else. “A good-hearted person, we all loved him and […]
Amy Anderson died from return fire in shootout with cops Branden Estorffe, Steven Rubin: officials
The veterinarian who fatally shot two Mississippi police officers in a Motel 6 parking lot was killed by one of the cops who returned fire, authorities revealed Friday, as other new details emerged in the perplexing case. Amy Brogdon Anderson and Bay St. Louis Police Officer Branden Estorffe discharged simultaneous shots after she first opened fire, killing Sgt. Steven Robin from inside her SUV, Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told WLOX News. Both of the latter shots were precise, and all three were found dead in the Bay St. Louis parking lot Wednesday morning. Anderson’s 8-year-old daughter was in the...
WLOX
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
Driver shot on I-10 identified as 15-year-old
The driver of a car shot Wednesday afternoon on I-10 near St. Bernard Avenue has been identified. Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna says the driver was 15-year-old Travis Campbell.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former bookkeeper of Mobile real estate business admits to embezzling more than $286,000
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former employee of a Mobile real estate business pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling more than $286,000. Kelley Ann Kann, of Spanish Fort, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court. She worked for The Weavil Company as an office administrator and bookkeeper. She admitted that in July 2018, she fraudulently obtained credit cards using information about her boss’s spouse.
WALA-TV FOX10
Scrap metal dealers face charges in first Mobile prosecution under catalytic converter law
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men next month will answer allegations that they illegally purchased catalytic converters in the first local use of a new law designed to stamp out the black market for the devices. Mobile police arrested Denis Ferhatovic, 28, of Auburn, Georgia, and Jasar Music, 40,...
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
WDSU
Former Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to obscenity on the altar, jailed after interview
A former Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to obscenity on the altar was jailed after doing a television interview with WDSU. Travis John Clark, 39, was accused of engaging in lewd sexual acts with two dominatrices on the altar at a church in Pearl River. He was arrested in 2020,...
Comments / 15