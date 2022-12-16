FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Dave Aranda will call the defensive plays in the frigid Armed Forces Bowl against option-oriented Air Force for the first time since the Baylor coach was running the defense for LSU’s national championship team three years ago. Stepping into his office right now is like stepping back in time. “It’s been a while,” Aranda said. “You go into my office now, my desk, I’ve got fits and drawings all over. I remember those days. It used to be a clean desk. It’s not like that anymore.” Aranda fired defensive coordinator Ron Roberts at the end of a 6-6 regular season that followed a run to the 2021 Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl victory over Mississippi. Roberts joined new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze’s staff as defensive coordinator.

WACO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO