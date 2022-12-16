Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Sources: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) 'very likely' out for season
The Titans will "very likely" be without QB Ryan Tannehill for the rest of the season due to a right ankle injury that is likely to require surgery, sources confirmed to ESPN.
In ‘crazy’ Colts’ season, it’s Nick Foles’ turn
INDIANAPOLIS – There are times a fresh perspective is required. What in the heck went wrong? And there are times a new set of hands is required on the steering wheel. Maybe things will be different with this guy, anybody else, leading the way. Nick Foles is able to offer an objective observation from the […]
Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins among 5 Vikings selected for 2023 Pro Bowl
Za'Darius Smith, T.J. Hockenson and Andrew DePaula also made the cut.
Philadelphia Eagles lead NFL with eight selections to new Pro Bowl Games
The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday 5 February at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September.
Baylor set to face Air Force in frigid Armed Forces Bowl
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Dave Aranda will call the defensive plays in the frigid Armed Forces Bowl against option-oriented Air Force for the first time since the Baylor coach was running the defense for LSU’s national championship team three years ago. Stepping into his office right now is like stepping back in time. “It’s been a while,” Aranda said. “You go into my office now, my desk, I’ve got fits and drawings all over. I remember those days. It used to be a clean desk. It’s not like that anymore.” Aranda fired defensive coordinator Ron Roberts at the end of a 6-6 regular season that followed a run to the 2021 Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl victory over Mississippi. Roberts joined new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze’s staff as defensive coordinator.
Nets score 91 in 1st half vs Warriors, 3rd-most in NBA
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets rang up 91 points Wednesday night in the first half against Golden State, the third-highest total in NBA history. The Nets led 91-51 against a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Brooklyn shot 35 for 49 (71.4%) in the opening 24 minutes.
Wizards snap losing streak at 10, beat Suns 113-110
PHOENIX — Kyle Kuzma scored 29 points and the Washington Wizards stopped their 10-game losing streak on Tuesday night, beating the Phoenix Suns 113-110. Washington played without Kristaps Porzingis, sidelined with what Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. called a “non-COVID illness." But Daniel Gafford filled in at center and had 12 points and eight rebounds as the Wizards won for the first time since Nov. 28, when they beat Minnesota 142-128 in Washington.
Could James Harden return to Rockets?
The 2022-2023 season has been rough for the Houston Rockets, mainly due to a severe lack of weaponry. However, Tim MacMahon of ESPN believes the Rockets will soon be in the market for some game-changers, possibly in the form of a reunion with All-Star point guard James Harden. On this...
Michigan State basketball shakes off rust — briefly — for a 67-54 win over Oakland
EAST LANSING — A sloppy and sluggish start after a long layoff gave way to one of the best second half starts of the season for Michigan State basketball. The Spartans, after trailing for a long stretch of the first half, used a 23-5 run after halftime to pull away and then hang on late for a 67-54 victory over Oakland on Wednesday night at Breslin Center. ...
