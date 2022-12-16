ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa artist paints ornament for Capitol tree

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtNDQ_0jlBTSbb00

AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- An ornament designed and painted by an Odessa artist hangs in the State Capitol this Christmas season. Tabata Ayup, of Odessa, hand painted the ornament. Her painting captures the West Texas spirit, depicting a sunset, a blooming agave plant, a windmill, and the mythical jackalope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORNXv_0jlBTSbb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXb7j_0jlBTSbb00

“Tabata created a true work of art,” State Representative Brooks Landgraf said. “Every West Texan would be proud to see our community represented so beautifully on the Capitol Christmas tree.”

Representative Landgraf and his wife Shelby Landgraf welcomed Tabata Ayup to the Capitol to help hang the ornament on the 23-foot Christmas tree that stands in the Texas House Chamber.

“I appreciate Tabata sharing her extraordinary artistic talents with the State of Texas and I’m grateful for the countless hours of work she poured into this project to represent our community so wonderfully,” Shelby Landgraf said.

Fewer than 150 artists are selected each year to design an ornament to hang on the Capitol Christmas tree. Each state representative is invited to select an artist from his or her community to create an ornament that showcases what makes their Texas House District special or unique.

Thousands of holiday visitors will see the Capitol Christmas tree and admire the Odessa ornament this month. The Christmas tree and Tabata Ayup’s ornament will be on display in the Texas House of Representatives chamber through January 2, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

City of Odessa warming shelter

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa is operating a warming shelter that is open to anyone that needs a place to stay during the severe Arctic temperatures that are being forecasted. The warming shelter is at the Salvation Army facility, located at 810 East 11th Street, and will be open to the public until 8:00 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Christmas in the Park celebration open to all

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Folks across the basin are invited to celebrate the holidays this year at Centennial Park!  “Christmas in the Park” will take place from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Wednesday, December 21st, at Centennial Park in Midland (located 200 West Wall Street). The event is put together by the First United Methodist […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Soup Kitchen Ministries prepares for annual Christmas Meal

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Soup Kitchen Ministries will be hosting its 36th annual Christmas Meal.  The Christmas Meal will take place on Thursday, December 22nd, at Midland Soup Kitchen Ministries, located at 1401 Orchid Lane, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. People are invited to stop by at what the non-profit says is the group’s biggest […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Odessa holiday schedules

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa wants to remind everyone that city offices will be closed, and trash pick-up will not be operating on December 23rd through December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holidays.  The City of Odessa Household Hazardous Waste Facility will also be closed during this time. To avoid any overflowing accumulation of […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Gun stolen from truck at Midland RV Park

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Victoria man who commutes to Midland for oilfield work recently had his truck broken into at the Midland RV Park. Justin Morgan says he’s concerned after someone stole Christmas shopping money and his gun. But it’s that stolen firearm that has him speaking out. “The cash, it is what it […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

No shortage of holiday shoppers at Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Music City Mall management says that this year’s shopping season has been a winner with plenty of local shoppers choosing to do their shopping in person instead of online. “I think it’s safe to say that from a shopping standpoint, we are definitely seeing pre-pandemic levels of shoppers coming out. And […]
ODESSA, TX
abc7amarillo.com

5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening near Midland, but was felt hundreds of miles away in Amarillo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m.. It was centered about 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles.
AMARILLO, TX
Outsider.com

Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake

Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Nearly half a million dollars raised at Hogg Ranch Christmas Party

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Hogg Ranch 6th Annual Christmas Party and KidsZone Fundraiser raised a total of $480,000 this year in an effort to help provide money for the day care. The Christmas party and fundraiser took place on Saturday, December 17th. The event featured live music, as well as a $30,000 check donation to KidsZone […]
MONAHANS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tips to protect water pipes during winter freeze

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As below-freezing temperatures impact the Permian Basin, local company Carpet Tech wants to provide tips to everyone to help them prepare for those low temperatures, and to make sure their holidays aren’t ruined by a burst pipe. The emergency flood restoration company says that pipe bursts are caused when water freezes and […]
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
EL PASO, TX
NewsWest 9

ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
ODESSA, TX
dallasexpress.com

Earthquakes Rattle Texas Fracking Region

Another earthquake above 5.0 on the Richter scale shook the oil-rich Permian Basin region of Texas on Friday. A temblor measuring 5.4 rattled West Texas at 5:35 p.m., centered 14 miles northwest of Midland. Its depth was 5.6 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Three more aftershocks ranging from...
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Remarkable Women: Meet Becky McCraney and Kathy Harrison!

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The holidays bring so many families together to celebrate their love and holiday spirit, and for two Midland women, showcasing their love for the community through their holiday spirit is what makes them remarkable women. “Those little girls, knocking on doors saying, ‘Would you like to buy some burlap flowers?’ I […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy