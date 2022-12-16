PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City leaders are taking action after a former city employee allegedly stole close to $500,000. Former Community Redevelopment Agency and Community Development Director Michael Johnson was charged with Grand Theft of over $100,000 on Oct. 19 from the Friends of After School Assistance Program. He was later charged with Money Laundering of more than $100,000 from the ASAP program and 19 counts of official misconduct in connection with misuse of funding from the CRA last month.

