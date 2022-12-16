ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

themadisonrecord.com

Counselors recognized for substantial work in community

MADISON – The role of counselor in Madison City Schools involves a multi-layer grid of assistance to promote a student’s emotional, academic and social well-being. The proficiency of Madison counselors’ work often leads to honors and awards. Madison Board of Education recently recognized several counselors for earning...
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Downtown Huntsville restaurant to close: ‘A little place with a lot of soul’

None of them had prior experience running a restaurant. Cooking for loved ones was how their family showed affection, and they wanted to share that feeling with others. So, seven years ago, South Korea natives Yeon Arnold, her brother Youngsoon Oh and Youngsoon’s wife Heesook Oh opened Big Oh’s, a restaurant serving Korean fusion cuisine. The place was named after Youngsoon, who’d learned chef skills back home.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Huntsville annexes 1,220 acres in Limestone County near Athens

ATHENS — The Huntsville City Council on Thursday night annexed 1,220.5 acres in Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, acreage that Athens officials had hoped to annex into their city. The land will be zoned for commercial or industrial use. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved annexing the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

How Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center is making an impact in local education

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center and Academy is a school helping children around the area excel. Small classes and caring teachers provide an intentional education with high standards. The private Christian school aims to honor God, exemplify Christian values and provide a Christian-based, college preparatory curriculum that solidifies their spiritual, mental, physical and social well-being.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

New Bakery is Now Open

Saturday morning, a new bakery called The Bakingtist opened up in downtown Huntsville on Holmes Avenue after seven years of work by its owner Heidi Kizer and some help from the community. New Bakery is Now Open. Saturday morning, a new bakery called The Bakingtist opened up in downtown Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

North Alabama churches drop UMC affiliation

BIRMINGHAM — Nearly 200 United Methodist churches voted to leave the denomination as left the denomination as differing views on LGBTQ topics have shaken the church. The exodus came following a recent North Alabama Conference meeting in Birminghan. Of the North Alabama Conference’s 638 member churches, 198 voted to leave. To “disaffiliate,” churches had to receive a vote of 66.7% of their congregations in favor of leaving.
MADISON, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

4-Star Florence Native signs with Alabama

Alabama does it once again, signing 4-star defensive back Jahlil Hurley as they continue to build a signing class for the ages. Hurley committed to Alabama in February and was the first Tide commit in the 2023 cycle. Hurley joins 5-star Caleb Downs and 4-star Tony Mitchell as the three...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

The 100 BlackMen of GreaterHuntsville

Story by Phyllis Jones, Speakin’ Out News, senior staff writer (courtesy photo) The 100 Black Men ofGreater Huntsville (100 BMOGH), a Huntsville charitable organization, held its black tie/ formal dress annual Holiday Gala on Saturday, December 17th, at the South Hall of the Von Braun Center. As a non-profit 501 (c) (3), the organization’s main purpose is to empower youth to reach their full potential. Proceeds from the Holiday Gala will support academic scholarships and the organization’s “Four for the Future” overall mission.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lisa Elaine Pearson

Funeral services for Lisa Elaine Pearson of Hanceville will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Hanceville. The burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Reverend Junior Wolfe and Reverend Jonathan Blackstock will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the church on Wednesday. Mrs. Pearson was born on Feb. 19, 1963, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She died at the age of 59 on Dec. 17, 2022, at her residence in Hanceville. Survivors include her husband, Nathan Pearson; children, Bradley Flowers (Emily), April Thomas (Alex Lamar), Kandice Downs (Jordan) and Kevin Pearson (Haley); grandchildren, Hunter Flowers, Charlie Flowers, Aerin Flowers, Zeb Flowers, Baylyn Thomas, Raylee Thomas, Maddison Downs, Myleigh Downs, Mackenzie Downs, Gibson Pearson, Cadence Pearson, Tyler Pearson, and one on the way; siblings, Larry McCostlin, Maria Townsend, Scotty McCostlin and Jimmy McCostlin; and a host of many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pearson was preceded in death by her father, Montroy McCostlin; mother, Billy (Oliver) Mallory; brother, Rickey McCostlin; and stepfather, James Mallory. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pearson Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

