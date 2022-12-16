Funeral services for Lisa Elaine Pearson of Hanceville will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Hanceville. The burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Reverend Junior Wolfe and Reverend Jonathan Blackstock will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the church on Wednesday. Mrs. Pearson was born on Feb. 19, 1963, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She died at the age of 59 on Dec. 17, 2022, at her residence in Hanceville. Survivors include her husband, Nathan Pearson; children, Bradley Flowers (Emily), April Thomas (Alex Lamar), Kandice Downs (Jordan) and Kevin Pearson (Haley); grandchildren, Hunter Flowers, Charlie Flowers, Aerin Flowers, Zeb Flowers, Baylyn Thomas, Raylee Thomas, Maddison Downs, Myleigh Downs, Mackenzie Downs, Gibson Pearson, Cadence Pearson, Tyler Pearson, and one on the way; siblings, Larry McCostlin, Maria Townsend, Scotty McCostlin and Jimmy McCostlin; and a host of many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pearson was preceded in death by her father, Montroy McCostlin; mother, Billy (Oliver) Mallory; brother, Rickey McCostlin; and stepfather, James Mallory. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pearson Family.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO