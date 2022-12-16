Read full article on original website
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemProZack LoveHuntsville, AL
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
themadisonrecord.com
Counselors recognized for substantial work in community
MADISON – The role of counselor in Madison City Schools involves a multi-layer grid of assistance to promote a student’s emotional, academic and social well-being. The proficiency of Madison counselors’ work often leads to honors and awards. Madison Board of Education recently recognized several counselors for earning...
Downtown Huntsville restaurant to close: ‘A little place with a lot of soul’
None of them had prior experience running a restaurant. Cooking for loved ones was how their family showed affection, and they wanted to share that feeling with others. So, seven years ago, South Korea natives Yeon Arnold, her brother Youngsoon Oh and Youngsoon’s wife Heesook Oh opened Big Oh’s, a restaurant serving Korean fusion cuisine. The place was named after Youngsoon, who’d learned chef skills back home.
themadisonrecord.com
Huntsville annexes 1,220 acres in Limestone County near Athens
ATHENS — The Huntsville City Council on Thursday night annexed 1,220.5 acres in Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, acreage that Athens officials had hoped to annex into their city. The land will be zoned for commercial or industrial use. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved annexing the...
Commission approves $800,000 for first-ever office for Marshall County Coroner
For the first time in the history of the Marshall County Coroner's Office, the coroner will actually have an office.
WAFF
How Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center is making an impact in local education
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center and Academy is a school helping children around the area excel. Small classes and caring teachers provide an intentional education with high standards. The private Christian school aims to honor God, exemplify Christian values and provide a Christian-based, college preparatory curriculum that solidifies their spiritual, mental, physical and social well-being.
Residents spar with commission, executives on Jack Daniels warehouses
Residents in Lincoln County, Tennessee faced the county commission and John Brown Corp. executives Tuesday — looking for answers about the construction of Jack Daniels warehouses in the area.
Local group honors grandparents who are raising their grandchildren
Serving with a Purpose ministry hosted a special event, honoring grandparents who raised their grandchildren on Sunday.
WHNT-TV
New Bakery is Now Open
Saturday morning, a new bakery called The Bakingtist opened up in downtown Huntsville on Holmes Avenue after seven years of work by its owner Heidi Kizer and some help from the community. New Bakery is Now Open. Saturday morning, a new bakery called The Bakingtist opened up in downtown Huntsville...
256today.com
North Alabama churches drop UMC affiliation
BIRMINGHAM — Nearly 200 United Methodist churches voted to leave the denomination as left the denomination as differing views on LGBTQ topics have shaken the church. The exodus came following a recent North Alabama Conference meeting in Birminghan. Of the North Alabama Conference’s 638 member churches, 198 voted to leave. To “disaffiliate,” churches had to receive a vote of 66.7% of their congregations in favor of leaving.
4-Star Florence Native signs with Alabama
Alabama does it once again, signing 4-star defensive back Jahlil Hurley as they continue to build a signing class for the ages. Hurley committed to Alabama in February and was the first Tide commit in the 2023 cycle. Hurley joins 5-star Caleb Downs and 4-star Tony Mitchell as the three...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
The 100 BlackMen of GreaterHuntsville
Story by Phyllis Jones, Speakin’ Out News, senior staff writer (courtesy photo) The 100 Black Men ofGreater Huntsville (100 BMOGH), a Huntsville charitable organization, held its black tie/ formal dress annual Holiday Gala on Saturday, December 17th, at the South Hall of the Von Braun Center. As a non-profit 501 (c) (3), the organization’s main purpose is to empower youth to reach their full potential. Proceeds from the Holiday Gala will support academic scholarships and the organization’s “Four for the Future” overall mission.
Video shows assistant principal, student in altercation on Madison school bus
A student assaulted an assistant principal at James Clemens High School in Madison on Wednesday as the administrator was attempting to break up a fight on a school bus, Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols said. Speaking at a press conference Thursday morning, Nichols described the incident in which the...
Marshall County Law Enforcement Agencies join forces with 95 children for ‘Shop with a Cop’
A heavy police presence was seen at the Guntersville Walmart Saturday, but don't be alarmed. The cops weren't there to take down any bad guys, they were there to take kids in need Christmas shopping.
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Jackson County Sheriff warns residents of solicitation scam
Authorities in Jackson County are urging local residents not to fall for a solicitation scam trying to sell property deeds.
WAAY-TV
New trial dates set for Casey White in deaths of Connie Ridgeway, Vicky White
A judge has ordered murder trials for Casey White to begin in April and June of next year. The order, filed Tuesday in Lauderdale County Circuit Court, calls for each party to submit the questions they want asked of potential jurors by Jan. 27. A status conference for the case is now set for Feb. 16.
WAFF
Rental assistance program coming to Huntsville, applications open week of December 19
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting the week of Dec. 19, residents of Huntsville will be able to apply for rental and utility assistance through Huntsville Housing Helps, a program run by the Catholic Center of Concern (CCC). This program will be replacing Huntsville’s Emergency Rental Assistance program that began in...
Obituary: Lisa Elaine Pearson
Funeral services for Lisa Elaine Pearson of Hanceville will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Hanceville. The burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Reverend Junior Wolfe and Reverend Jonathan Blackstock will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the church on Wednesday. Mrs. Pearson was born on Feb. 19, 1963, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She died at the age of 59 on Dec. 17, 2022, at her residence in Hanceville. Survivors include her husband, Nathan Pearson; children, Bradley Flowers (Emily), April Thomas (Alex Lamar), Kandice Downs (Jordan) and Kevin Pearson (Haley); grandchildren, Hunter Flowers, Charlie Flowers, Aerin Flowers, Zeb Flowers, Baylyn Thomas, Raylee Thomas, Maddison Downs, Myleigh Downs, Mackenzie Downs, Gibson Pearson, Cadence Pearson, Tyler Pearson, and one on the way; siblings, Larry McCostlin, Maria Townsend, Scotty McCostlin and Jimmy McCostlin; and a host of many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pearson was preceded in death by her father, Montroy McCostlin; mother, Billy (Oliver) Mallory; brother, Rickey McCostlin; and stepfather, James Mallory. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pearson Family.
WAFF
Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to...
WAFF
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
