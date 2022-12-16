ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Montana State's high-powered offense, South Dakota State's stingy defense set on semifinal collision course

By Ashley Washburn
montanasports.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
montanasports.com

Montana State football announces 25 early signees, including 12 in-state recruits

BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen places an emphasis on making homegrown players the bedrock of his program. "We have the ability here to have our Montana guys be our foundation," said Vigen during a Wednesday press conference. "And that’s not lip service. We need guys from our state to come here and thrive on the football field."
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Montana State men close non-league schedule with loss at No. 5 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — In its final outing before Big Sky Conference play begins, the Montana State men's basketball team couldn't keep pace with No. 5 Arizona on Tuesday in an 85-64 loss at the McKale Center. Jubrile Belo had 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and RaeQuan Battle added 17...
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy