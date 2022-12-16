Montana State's high-powered offense, South Dakota State's stingy defense set on semifinal collision course

Read full article on original website
Montana State football announces 25 early signees, including 12 in-state recruits
BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen places an emphasis on making homegrown players the bedrock of his program. "We have the ability here to have our Montana guys be our foundation," said Vigen during a Wednesday press conference. "And that’s not lip service. We need guys from our state to come here and thrive on the football field."
Montana puts FCS-best six on STATS Perform All-America team; two from Montana State honored
BILLINGS — Six from Montana and two from Montana State were named 2022 STATS Perform FCS All-Americans on Tuesday. UM safety Robby Hauck was a first-team selection, while linebacker Patrick O'Connell, cornerback Justin Ford, punter Patrick Rohrbach, kickoff returner Malik Flowers and punt returner Junior Bergen were second-team picks for the Grizzlies.
Montana State men close non-league schedule with loss at No. 5 Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — In its final outing before Big Sky Conference play begins, the Montana State men's basketball team couldn't keep pace with No. 5 Arizona on Tuesday in an 85-64 loss at the McKale Center. Jubrile Belo had 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and RaeQuan Battle added 17...
