FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Red Sox Make Major Free Agent SplashOnlyHomersBoston, MA
nbcboston.com
TikTok-Inspired Teens Accused in Armed Robbery of Mail Carrier in Melrose, DA Says
Two 16-year-olds have been charged in the armed robbery of a USPS mail carrier in Melrose, Massachusetts, earlier this month and prosecutors allege the teens were inspired to steal the mail by TikTok trends. The robbery happened on Orchard Lane on Dec. 10., according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office....
nbcboston.com
Woman in Critical Condition After Fight, Stabbing in Dorchester
A woman was critically injured after a fight led to a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday, police confirmed. Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said officers were called initially called to a fight on Geneva Avenue around 5 p.m. There they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital. She is currently listed in critical condition, Colon said.
nbcboston.com
Teen Arrested After Bringing Gun to Lawrence High School, Police Say
A student brought a gun to Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and was arrested on Wednesday, police said. The student was spotted by another one, who had texted a parent sying they believed they saw the 14-year-old with a gun, according to the Lawrence Police Department. The student was...
nbcboston.com
‘I'm Good': Acton Teen Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash Heads Home
A teen who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Acton, Massachusetts, last month left the hospital on Wednesday. Cesar Soto, Jr., 13, was discharged from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in the morning, with family and police escorting him home. Despite having to learn to walk again after the crash...
nbcboston.com
Swampscott Chiropractor Charged With Indecently Assaulting Patient
A Swampscott, Massachusetts, chiropractor was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment earlier this month. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health on Humphrey Street, is charged with indecent assault and battery and assault and battery. He was released following his arraignment in Peabody District Court on personal recognizance bail and ordered to stay way from the victim and not to practice chiropractic medicine.
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape Held Without Bail
A 48-year-old man accused in a violent 1994 rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, was ordered held without bail Monday following an appearance in Fall River Superior Court, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest cold case rape arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced, as authorities...
nbcboston.com
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
nbcboston.com
New Details on Man in Chainsaw Police HQ Break-in, Standoff in Cohasset
A Massachusetts man accused of attempting to break into a local police station, sparking an hourslong standoff in which he allegedly dangled his children from a window, faced a judge on Monday. Brien Buckley, 35, of Cohasset, faces charges including assault, resisting arrest, property damage and child endangerment. He is...
nbcboston.com
‘Do Your Research': Ex-Walpole Cop Claims Town Sabotaged Police Chief Job
A former high-ranking police officer is suing the Town of Walpole and an ex-elected official for missing out on a police chief position in another community, accusing them of releasing confidential details about a secret agreement that allowed him to seek employment elsewhere while he faced a sexual assault allegation.
nbcboston.com
Trooper, Police Dog Injured When Stopped Cruiser Struck on I-495 in Hopkinton
A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police dog were injured Monday afternoon when their K-9 unit cruiser was struck by an oncoming car on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton. State police say the marked cruiser was stopped in the breakdown lane while working a road detail on I-495 southbound when a Subaru Forester, operated by an 81-year-old man from Connecticut, struck the vehicle, injuring everyone involved.
nbcboston.com
Dump Truck Crashes, Shutting Most of I-295 North in Attleboro
A dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 in Attleboro on Wednesday, causing injuries, according to Massachusetts transit officials. The crash closed all but the breakdown lane of the northbound side of the highway, according to the state Department of Transportation. Delays were expected on the highway. It wasn't immediately...
nbcboston.com
Increased Police Presence at Medford High School After Boy was Stabbed
A boy was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a fight at a bathroom at Medford High School Monday, police in the Massachusetts city said. The injured boy, who was cut in the chest, first went to the nurse's office, then was taken to the hospital, according to Medford Police Captain Paul Covino.
nbcboston.com
18 Dogs Rescued From Unsanitary Malden Home
A dog owner is facing charges after 18 dogs living in "unsanitary" conditions were removed from a Massachusetts home, according to the Animal Rescue League. Authorities removed the dogs from a home in Malden last Friday. Some of the dogs were taken to an emergency animal facility to receive 24-hour care. According to the Animal Rescue League, nine of the dogs look starved, and a majority were undergroomed.
nbcboston.com
WATCH: Video Shows Moment Car Slammed Through Roslindale Building
Footage from an indoor surveillance camera in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood shows the moment a car slammed into the building over the weekend, causing so much damage it forced evacuations and shuttered the businesses based there. Emergency crews responded to the building on Corinth Street just before 9 a.m. on Sunday...
nbcboston.com
Man Dead After ‘Horrific' Ammonia Incident in Norwood; Second Worker Hospitalized
Numerous agencies responded Monday to a commercial building in Norwood, Massachusetts, where an ammonia incident left one man dead and another hospitalized. The ammonia leak occurred early Monday afternoon at Home Market Foods, located at 140 Morgan Drive, Norwood police and fire officials said. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed state police detectives were on scene at the industrial property to investigate the fatal accident.
nbcboston.com
Brief Delay on Mass. Highway After Car Bursts into Flames
A car burst into flames on Route 93 North in Medford, Massachusetts early Monday morning. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The incident led to a brief slowdown on the highway. No word on any injuries.
nbcboston.com
Thieves Targeted USPS Mailboxes in Needham Over the Weekend, Police Say
Multiple USPS mailboxes in Needham, Massachusetts, may have been compromised by thieves, local police warned Monday. Police said at some point between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning someone may have stolen mail from blue USPS mailboxes in town. Needham police and the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office are investigating the specifics.
nbcboston.com
‘I'm Fired.' Report Reveals Mistakes That Caused Runaway Red Line Train
So how does a Red Line train roll through Braintree Station with nobody at the helm?. A safety investigation we obtained provides answers about the May 30 incident. The MBTA report, submitted to the transportation oversight division of the Department of Public Utilities, reveals the mistakes that caused the runaway train, which was first reported by the NBC10 Investigators earlier this year.
nbcboston.com
Day After Deadly Gas Leak, Ammonia Levels Drop at Norwood Food Facility
Deadly levels of ammonia remained into the afternoon at a food processing facility in Norwood, Massachusetts, Tuesday, a day after a man was killed and another sent to the hospital after a leak of the gas, firefighters said. Various resources were being called in to Home Market Foods on Morgan...
nbcboston.com
Shoebert Alert? Seal Spotted in Cape Cod Cranberry Bog
A seal made its way into one of Cape Cod's famous cranberry bogs this weekend, and animal rescue groups were monitoring the "unusual" situation. The gray seal was swimming in the Falmouth since at least Saturday, according to NOAA Fisheries New England/Mid-Atlantic. "While the location is unusual for a seal,...
