A Swampscott, Massachusetts, chiropractor was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment earlier this month. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health on Humphrey Street, is charged with indecent assault and battery and assault and battery. He was released following his arraignment in Peabody District Court on personal recognizance bail and ordered to stay way from the victim and not to practice chiropractic medicine.

SWAMPSCOTT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO