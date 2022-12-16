WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The role of Santa was filled by Walton County first responders Monday, as they distributed gifts to around 200 children across the county. “Santa Patrol is an opportunity for the sheriff’s office to give back to the kids who could use the gifts, and may not have had the opportunity to have them,” Lieutenant Benjamin Dowdy, with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, said. “It’s great to see how we’re able to come together, and how fortunate we are as a community.”

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO