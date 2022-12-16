Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adopt a pet just in time for Christmas
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chocolate truffles and puppy snuggles?. This two-year-old pup named Truffles may look like the Grinch’s dog, Max, but she is all about the holiday cheer. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that Truffles would thrive in any type of home. She is...
Experience a winter of fun at the Village of Baytowne Wharf
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This winter season, the Village of Baytowne Wharf, is hosting several events that’s fun for the whole family. Ice skating is happening now until Feb. 5 and is open Christmas day. “We keep it open through the first week of February,” Kensley Brooks, Events...
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - McKinlee Williams is a sophomore at Arnold High School Panama City Beach. She says the staff at Arnold make it easy to come to school. “Arnold is really, it just feels like a home kind of environment,” Williams said. “And I feel like all of the faculty and everyone here really supports me. I feel so at home whenever I’m here.”
Getting ready for New Years with Aubrey and Oliver
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether you are going out or staying in, New Year’s celebrations are all about taking in the excitement of what’s to come, and what better way to do that than with sparkles. Erin Chaffin, the owner of Aubrey and Oliver, said the...
Snowbirds are flocking to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just as things start slowing down in Panama City Beach, snowbirds come flocking in for the winter. “We’re seeing people, they are starting to show up,” Mugsy Parens, President of the Panama City Beach Senior Center, said. “They’re coming even earlier than what I expected.”
Breakfast Point Academy students get ready for Santa
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Breakfast Point Academy Kindergarteners answer questions about Santa Claus ahead of Christmas break. The countdown has begun. Santa and his reindeer will soon light up the night sky. Kindergartener Cason says he is counting down the nights. “Four more sleeps and then Santa will come,”...
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Discovering forgotten history can be a lot like finding treasure. This week Local Historian Bill Hudson brought back a piece of treasure from 1959. The clip featuring the very first Gulf Coast State College yearbook shows off many locals still heavily involved in the community...
Local groups giving out winter clothes to those in need
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Center of Hope in Panama City is helping those in need stay warm by giving them winter clothing. “We have had coats come in and as soon as they come in they go right out the door,” said Jane Dye. Jane Dye who...
Discussing holiday photos on Monday’s Coffee Chat
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed the difficulties holiday family photos can bring, especially those tricky Santa pictures. Determined to get the perfect photo over the years, Jessica and Sam shared a few stories depicting the chaos that...
Children Left Behind Christmas Gifting Program serves hundreds of Bay County kids
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Almost 400 kids received bundles of gifts this weekend, thanks to the Bundle of Hope Adoption and Family Services. The agency hosted its annual Children Left Behind Christmas gifting party Saturday afternoon. To qualify for the program, the agency said you must be a single parent,...
Cloudy and cool day today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a cloudy morning with a bit of spitting mist or drizzle out early. Overall, we won’t have much chance at any substantial rain today. But the mist may stick around for the early morning drive to keep things wet, and the clouds will likely remain thick through much of the day.
Panama City temple holds Hanukkah celebration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday at sunset marked the first night of Hanukkah this year. Temple B’nai Israel on Frankford Avenue in Panama City kicked off the eight-day holiday with a celebration. “Well, we’re going to enjoy some singing, some dancing, and some lovely music,” Daniel Sternlicht, the...
Families in Freeport collect holiday gifts from local non-profit
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and that is just what one local non-profit is doing for families in one small town. The Freeport Christmas Angels have been collecting gifts to distribute to families in the area. The families were able to apply through the non-profit to choose toys to take home for the holidays.
Rotary Club of Panama City to award six local agencies
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, The Rotary Club of Panam City awarded $4,500 to local agencies at their weekly local meeting at St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club. Recipients of $500 community grants included United Way of Northwest Florida, Angel House Bereavement Center, Kaleidoscope Theatre, Club 360, FSU-PC Early Childhood Autism Program, Martin Theatre, DADSRA – Panhandle, Panama City Music Association, and Salvation Army.
Behind-the-scenes of Netflix’s Don’t Pick Up The Phone
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new Netflix docuseries follows the investigation behind a string of hoax calls made to fast-food places convincing managers to strip-search employees. For some long-time Bay County locals, this story may sound familiar, as the man accused was from the area. Because of that, much of the series was filmed in the Panhandle.
Walton County Animal Shelter asking for help from the community
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Animal rescues across the country are in dire need of help right now, and the Walton County Animal Shelter is no different. Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 that more than 200 animals have come through their door in recent weeks. They said they need supplies and helping hands in order to keep up.
Walton County first responders are on Santa Patrol
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The role of Santa was filled by Walton County first responders Monday, as they distributed gifts to around 200 children across the county. “Santa Patrol is an opportunity for the sheriff’s office to give back to the kids who could use the gifts, and may not have had the opportunity to have them,” Lieutenant Benjamin Dowdy, with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, said. “It’s great to see how we’re able to come together, and how fortunate we are as a community.”
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool and cloudy night tonight in NWFL. Lows will fall into the 40s area wide. Rain chances will increase tonight into Tuesday. Rain chances will be 60% tonight and 90% Tuesday. Rainfall totals will be 1/2-1″. On Tuesday it will be cloudy and wet with highs in the mid-50s (inland) to near 60 (coast). A strong cold front will bring some of the coldest air in years to NWFL starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. This weekend expect lows in the 20s with highs in the 30s/40s.
Fountain to get new multi-use center and fire station
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fountain community will receive a new multi-use center in the next couple of years. County commissioners approved a $9,181,311 HUD grant to build a center in the area. It will serve as a shelter for when a natural disaster strikes. However, it will also...
Project to help drainage woes in 231, Transmitter Rd. area
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials are trying to alleviate storm water problems in growing communities. They said storm water drainage continues to be an issue along Hwy. 231 and Transmitter Road. That’s why they voted to purchase around 120 acres in the area. It will be used as a storm water basin.
